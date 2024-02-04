SMU Mustangs Swim to Victory Over Houston Cougars: Johanna Gudmundsdottir Stars

It was a day of celebration for the Southern Methodist University (SMU) Mustangs swim team as they secured a decisive victory over the University of Houston Cougars in their final home dual meet of the season. The clash saw the Mustangs triumph with a score of 140.5 to 101.5, advancing their series record over Houston to 12-6.

Stellar Performance from Johanna Gudmundsdottir

The limelight was dominated by Johanna Gudmundsdottir, a key player in the Mustangs' victory. Gudmundsdottir not only led both the team's winning relays but also clinched two individual titles in the 50 and 100 free. Her remarkable anchor leg in the 200 medley relay and her lead-off for the 200 freestyle relay were instrumental in the Mustangs' success.

Other Athletes Shine

Contributions were not limited to Gudmundsdottir. Other Mustangs swimmers including Indra Vandenbussche, Jimena Leal, Maddy Lewis, Jenna Watson, and Mya Vanderhagen also scored individual event victories, further bolstering SMU's triumphant performance.

Cougars Show Promise Despite Loss

The Houston Cougars, while defeated, showcased strong performances. Sydney Nethercutt set a personal best in the 1000 free, demonstrating her potential. The 200 breaststroke proved to be a highlight, with Audrey McKinnon tying for first place with Lewis. The top three swimmers in this event finished within two tenths of a second of each other, indicating the fierce competition.

As the Mustangs gear up to face Texas on Senior Day on February 9th, the Cougars are preparing for the Big 12 Conference Championships. The SMU victory and Houston's strong performance suggest exciting times ahead in college swimming.