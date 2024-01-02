Smooth Transition of Power at North Dakota State University Football

In a seamless transition of power at North Dakota State University (NDSU) football, Tim Polasek emerged as the new head coach, taking over the reins with minimal staff changes. The only significant shift was the promotion of Grant Olson from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator, filling the shoes of Jason Petrino. The offensive staff, including coordinator Tyler Roehl, remain unchanged, a testament to their successful track record. NDSU led the FCS in several offensive categories under their guidance.

Unprecedented Stability in Staff Changes

Staff changes, often a tumultuous time for sports teams, were notably smooth at NDSU. The yet-to-be-appointed safeties coach is the only vacant position, marking less movement in the transfer portal than in previous years. Although graduate transfers may still exit, the losses so far have been limited and expected. The most notable departure being starting defensive tackle Javier Derritt.

A Shift from Past Departures

This is a significant shift from past departures, such as team captain Kobe Johnson, who moved to Colorado State, and safety Dom Jones. The Green and The Gold Collective, an initiative designed to support athletes, is anticipated to further reduce the number of players entering the transfer portal. The only major departure since the switch to head coach Matt Entz has been the change in leadership, with Tim Polasek now at the helm.

Key Player Retention

On a positive note, NDSU retained defensive tackle Eli Mostaert for a sixth season. Mostaert, with his commitment to the team and belief in their potential to compete for a national championship, joins other key players who announced their return. Over five seasons, he has played 45 games and made 120 tackles, including 13.5 sacks. Following an 11-4 season, the team is poised for success, and the transfer portal window for Division I college football is closing soon.