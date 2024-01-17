Smoky Hill High School Girls Swim Team Shines at Invitational Meet

In a display of youthful prowess and potential, Smoky Hill High School showcased its strength at the recent invitational girls swim meet. Sophomore Cameryn Walkup emerged as the standout swimmer, dominating the 200 and 500 yard freestyle events and propelling her school to a commendable fifth-place finish among 14 competing teams.

Advertisment

Smoky Hill's Rising Talent

Cameryn Walkup put up a stellar performance, outstripping her competitors by a significant margin in both the 200 and 500 yard freestyle events. Her victories underscored the emerging talent at Smoky Hill and set a high bar for the rest of the competition. Not to be outdone, Mya Noffsinger, Eve Niemann, and Christianna Duthie also made significant contributions, highlighting the depth of talent within the team.

Impressive Performances

Advertisment

Mya Noffsinger showcased her prowess by finishing second in the 200 individual medley and fifth in the 100 backstroke. Eve Niemann secured a second-place finish in the 100 breaststroke, demonstrating her strength and skill. Meanwhile, Christianna Duthie held her own in the 1-meter diving competition, securing a fifth-place finish. The school's relay teams also displayed excellent teamwork and coordination, contributing to Smoky Hill's overall success.

A Promising Future

This invitational meet marked an improvement from the previous year for Smoky Hill, with the team scoring 127 more points and moving up one spot in the rankings. The promising performances from underclassmen, including Walkup and her peers, hint at a bright future for the school's swim team. Eager to build on their success, the team is scheduled to compete next in a home meet against Grandview on January 23.