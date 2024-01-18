'Smoking Brother' Disqualified from Xiamen Marathon: A Symbol of Uncivilized Behaviour or a Legend?

A 52-year-old Chinese marathon runner, known as Uncle Chen or 'Smoking Brother', has been disqualified from the Xiamen Marathon, despite finishing the 26.2-mile race in a competitive time of three hours and 33 minutes. This disqualification came about due to his chain-smoking during the race, which contravenes a two-year-old ban on smoking at marathons in China. The decision was in line with the event's rules against 'uncivilized behaviour' that could potentially affect the safety of other runners.

Recurring 'Smoking Brother'

Chen, who has previously drawn attention for smoking while running in other marathons, such as the Guangzhou Marathon in 2018 and the Xiamen Marathon in 2019, did not seem to be deterred by the ban. His peculiar habit has earned him the nickname 'Smoking Brother' in China and he has participated in ultramarathons lasting up to twelve hours, notwithstanding his smoking habit.

Public Reactions and Policy Enforcement

Reactions to Chen's actions have been a mixed bag. While some social media users have praised him as a 'legend', others have criticized his smoking as inconsiderate and potentially a form of doping. The Xiamen Marathon committee and the Chinese Athletics Association have been firm in their stand, enforcing rules to promote healthier participation in running events.

The Future of 'Smoking Brother'

Whether Chen will continue his contrarian stance in future marathons remains to be seen. The incident has, however, sparked a wider discourse about the enforcement of race rules and the need for a healthier approach to the sport. It also serves as a reminder of the evolving nature of the sport, where the spirit of competition must be balanced with respect for fellow athletes and adherence to rules.