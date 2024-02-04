Smith and Sprincova Triumph in Bermuda Union of Teachers 5K Run/Walk

The Bermuda Union of Teachers 5K Run/Walk recently concluded, marking a day of noteworthy athletic prowess. The event, which drew 101 competitors across various age groups, was a showcase of raw determination and sportsmanship. The course, beginning and ending at Mills Creek, featured a challenging terrain, including two significant hills that tested the mettle of all participants.

Victors Emerge: Smith and Sprincova Lead the Pack

Chayce Smith and Stepanka Sprincova emerged as the champions of the event. Smith, with his impressive time of 16 minutes and 45 seconds, won the race, while Sprincova was the first female to cross the finish line, clocking in at 19 minutes and 52 seconds. Their victories were not only a testament to their training and commitment but also an inspiration to their fellow runners.

Notable Performances and Lessons Learned

Other noteworthy performances came from Jackson Langley, Tim Price, and Kwame Curling, who secured the second, third, and fourth places respectively. Langley, despite his aggressive start, learned a crucial lesson about race pacing. He won the Senior School division, demonstrating that every race, regardless of the outcome, offers valuable lessons.

Other Category Winners and Walk Division

The event also hosted races for different school divisions, with Anthony Harkness, Zylah Bean, Nazir Johnson, Shiloh Stevens, and Elliott Davidge coming out on top in their respective categories. The walk division saw Junior Watts leading the way, followed by Nancy Andrews-Sousa and Vanessa Conway. Rebecca Shepherd and Sophie Wells also made a mark, finishing second and third amongst the female runners.

A Platform for Competition and a Cause

Besides fostering a competitive spirit, the Bermuda Union of Teachers 5K Run/Walk also served a noble cause. The event raised funds for the Union's Youth Development Fund, thereby contributing to the nurturing of future generations. The event, thus, was a perfect blend of competition, camaraderie, and charity.