Smart Protein Unveils New Nutritional Supplements Range in Partnership with Tesco

Smart Protein, the Glasgow-based Original Fit Factory’s innovative subsidiary, has unveiled a new collection of nutritional supplements. The launch, which features a comprehensive range of 12 core products, is now accessible online and in 142 Tesco stores. Designed meticulously by nutritionists, the purpose of the launch is to uncomplicate the complex world of nutrition, hence making it more approachable for the general public.

A Two-Pronged Approach to Nutrition

The product line is bifurcated into two categories: ‘Active’ and ‘Wellness.’ The ‘Active’ category houses sports nutrition commodities like protein powders, creatine, and electrolytes, which are crafted to augment workout experiences. On the other hand, the ‘Wellness’ category includes vitamins and supplements curated for various health aspects. These cover areas such as gut health, immunity, sleep, and bone and joint health, and include products like nootropics, gummies, and supergreens.

Expansion and Appointments

David Weir, founder and CEO of The Original Fit Factory, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch and the collaboration with Tesco. Weir highlighted the brand’s dedication to decoding the intricacies of nutrition and making it less intimidating for consumers. In addition to the product launch, Smart Protein is also broadening its team. Bobby Rich, a personal trainer, has been recently recruited as an ambassador. At the same time, Tina Lond-Caulk has been appointed lead nutritionist, who will contribute significantly to the progression and development of new products.

Global Reach and Future Plans

Smart Protein’s extensive launch range will be available for purchase in 63 countries, apart from the UK, thereby expanding the brand’s global footprint. The brand aims to continue focusing on education and support, providing clear guidance for lifestyle outcomes. With its commitment to unravelling the complexities of nutrition, Smart Protein is poised to revolutionize the nutritional supplement industry, making it more accessible for everyone.