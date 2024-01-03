en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Smart Protein Unveils New Nutritional Supplements Range in Partnership with Tesco

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
Smart Protein Unveils New Nutritional Supplements Range in Partnership with Tesco

Smart Protein, the Glasgow-based Original Fit Factory’s innovative subsidiary, has unveiled a new collection of nutritional supplements. The launch, which features a comprehensive range of 12 core products, is now accessible online and in 142 Tesco stores. Designed meticulously by nutritionists, the purpose of the launch is to uncomplicate the complex world of nutrition, hence making it more approachable for the general public.

A Two-Pronged Approach to Nutrition

The product line is bifurcated into two categories: ‘Active’ and ‘Wellness.’ The ‘Active’ category houses sports nutrition commodities like protein powders, creatine, and electrolytes, which are crafted to augment workout experiences. On the other hand, the ‘Wellness’ category includes vitamins and supplements curated for various health aspects. These cover areas such as gut health, immunity, sleep, and bone and joint health, and include products like nootropics, gummies, and supergreens.

Expansion and Appointments

David Weir, founder and CEO of The Original Fit Factory, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch and the collaboration with Tesco. Weir highlighted the brand’s dedication to decoding the intricacies of nutrition and making it less intimidating for consumers. In addition to the product launch, Smart Protein is also broadening its team. Bobby Rich, a personal trainer, has been recently recruited as an ambassador. At the same time, Tina Lond-Caulk has been appointed lead nutritionist, who will contribute significantly to the progression and development of new products.

Global Reach and Future Plans

Smart Protein’s extensive launch range will be available for purchase in 63 countries, apart from the UK, thereby expanding the brand’s global footprint. The brand aims to continue focusing on education and support, providing clear guidance for lifestyle outcomes. With its commitment to unravelling the complexities of nutrition, Smart Protein is poised to revolutionize the nutritional supplement industry, making it more accessible for everyone.

0
Health Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Brussels Metro Stations to Promote Health with New Vending Machines

By Muhammad Jawad

The Human Brain's Oxygen Demands and the Effects of Deprivation

By BNN Correspondents

Battling Winter Woes: Hair Fall and Skin Dryness

By Salman Khan

Bear Elite Hybrid vs Helix Dusk Luxe: A Detailed Comparison

By Hadeel Hashem

England's NHS Faces Unprecedented Six-Day Doctors' Strike ...
@Health · 9 mins
England's NHS Faces Unprecedented Six-Day Doctors' Strike ...
heart comment 0
Enveric Biosciences Announces EB-003 as Lead Drug Candidate for Mental Health Disorders

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Enveric Biosciences Announces EB-003 as Lead Drug Candidate for Mental Health Disorders
Mirati Therapeutics: Innovating Cancer Treatment with KRAZATI and Sitravatinib

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Mirati Therapeutics: Innovating Cancer Treatment with KRAZATI and Sitravatinib
From Myanmar’s Frontlines to a Boat Builder: A War Correspondent’s Journey to Mental Wellbeing

By Quadri Adejumo

From Myanmar's Frontlines to a Boat Builder: A War Correspondent's Journey to Mental Wellbeing
2024’s Best Women’s Running Shoes: Expert Opinions and Rigorous Testing

By Salman Khan

2024's Best Women's Running Shoes: Expert Opinions and Rigorous Testing
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump's Legal Team Suggests Voters Could Choose an 'Insurrectionist' President
23 seconds
Trump's Legal Team Suggests Voters Could Choose an 'Insurrectionist' President
Taifa Stars Gear up for AFCON 2023: A Journey of Ambition and Determination
1 min
Taifa Stars Gear up for AFCON 2023: A Journey of Ambition and Determination
Sioux Falls Chronicles: Crime, Economic Shifts, and a Brush with Sports Glory
1 min
Sioux Falls Chronicles: Crime, Economic Shifts, and a Brush with Sports Glory
Expelled Congressman George Santos Eyes Directorship of ICE
2 mins
Expelled Congressman George Santos Eyes Directorship of ICE
St Mirren's Goalkeeper Zach Hemming Reflects on Celtic Defeat
2 mins
St Mirren's Goalkeeper Zach Hemming Reflects on Celtic Defeat
St Clement Secures Victory in Inaugural Men's Inter Parish Cup
2 mins
St Clement Secures Victory in Inaugural Men's Inter Parish Cup
Gran Turismo Sport Delisted from PlayStation Store Ahead of Server Shutdown
4 mins
Gran Turismo Sport Delisted from PlayStation Store Ahead of Server Shutdown
Auburn's Defense Shows Promise Amid Key Absences in Music City Bowl
4 mins
Auburn's Defense Shows Promise Amid Key Absences in Music City Bowl
Brussels Metro Stations to Promote Health with New Vending Machines
5 mins
Brussels Metro Stations to Promote Health with New Vending Machines
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app