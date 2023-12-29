Smart Mouthguards: The Future of Player Safety in Irish Rugby

Elite rugby players in Ireland are embracing the future of player safety with the adoption of innovative smart technology.

Instrumented mouthguards, designed to monitor the impact forces experienced during games and training, are set to become a standard piece of equipment in the sport. This technological leap in player protection is not just a novelty, but a necessity in the high-impact world of rugby.

Real-Time Impact Monitoring

The mouthguards, which have been utilized in elite women’s rugby since October, are equipped with sensors to measure the force of collisions in real-time.

This data is wirelessly communicated to medical staff, providing them with a constant stream of information about the physical toll the game is taking on players. When a player sustains a hit above a certain threshold, the device issues an alert. This threshold is set at 70g of acceleration for men and 55g for women.

Enhancing Safety And Player Welfare

World Rugby, the international body governing the sport, is advocating for the use of these mouthguards as part of its broader strategy to reduce the risk of concussion and improve player welfare.

The organization has introduced a rule which states that players who opt not to wear the mouthguards will be immediately removed from the game if a head impact is suspected, rather than being assessed on the field.

Criticism and Skepticism

Despite the potential benefits, the initiative has faced resistance. Critics argue that it might be coercive and that the thresholds for alerts are based more on pragmatism than science. The mouthguards are not diagnostic tools, but rather a means to signal medical staff to begin a diagnostic process.

There is also skepticism from within the medical community regarding the claims that mouthguards can significantly reduce the risk of concussion. Dr. Willie Stewart, a prominent figure in sports medicine, has labeled such claims as ‘neuromythology’.

Regardless of the debates, World Rugby is steadfast in its support for the innovation, viewing it as a progressive step forward in player health and safety. As the technology is integrated into the sport, the potential for real-time monitoring of player impacts could signal a new era in rugby safety measures.