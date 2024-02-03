SmackDown Post-Royal Rumble 2024: A Whirl of Surprises and Developments

The latest episode of SmackDown, post-Royal Rumble 2024, unfolded with a series of surprises and key developments in the world of wrestling. From fresh alliances to potential title challenges, the event was a whirl of excitement for wrestling enthusiasts.

Legado Del Fantasma's Show of Unity

Legado Del Fantasma made a striking appearance in a vignette, showcasing their unity. Elektra Lopez, now a part of the main roster, joined the team, adding a fresh dynamic to the mix.

Tag Team Division Sees New Progress

Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne managed to climb further up the ladder in the tag team division. Their victory over multiple teams, including LWO, Pretty Deadly, and Legado Del Fantasma, marked a significant progression for the duo.

New Signings Teased

Backstage sightings of Bron Breakker and Jade Cargill hinted at new signings, adding to the anticipation and speculation among fans.

The Ongoing Feud

The feud between The Final Testament and Bobby Lashley, with The Street Profits, continued. The return of B-Fab, now sporting red hair instead of her signature white locks, brought a new twist to the narrative.

Logan Paul's Royal Rumble Aftermath

Logan Paul, the opener of the show, discussed his Royal Rumble match loss to Kevin Owens. Despite Paul's interference, Owens later won a singles match against Austin Theory. Paul's interaction with Bianca Belair raised the possibility of a title challenge from Montez Ford.

SmackDown Debut and Face Turn

Tiffany Stratton made her SmackDown debut in a winning style, claiming her first main roster match. In another turn of events, Bayley turned face, setting her sights on IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40.

The Rock's Dramatic Appearance

The episode ended with The Rock's dramatic appearance. The iconic wrestler confronted Roman Reigns without uttering a word, setting the stage for a much-anticipated match between the two superstars.