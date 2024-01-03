SLU Basketball Team’s Strategic Pivot Amidst Injuries: A Return to Fast-Paced Play in Sight

When the Saint Louis University basketball team, helmed by Coach Travis Ford, stepped onto the court at the onset of the season, their game plan was clear: play at a faster tempo. This strategy, which resulted in an average of 84 points in their initial four victories, involved higher pressure and transforming defense into offense. However, a series of injuries to four pivotal guards, including Sincere Parker’s broken foot, led to a shift in strategy.

Impact of Injuries on the Game Plan

The bruises and strains plaguing the Billikens’ guards forced a marked reduction in the team’s scoring average, which plummeted to 69 points across the next nine games. The pressure strategy was also shelved temporarily due to the limitation in player availability. These constraints, however, haven’t dampened Coach Ford’s resolve.

A Glimmer of Hope and Strategy

As the team gears up for the Atlantic 10 play, Ford expresses a strong desire to return to their initial fast-paced style, provided the team’s health permits. He also intends to tap into the team’s depth more extensively. Although injuries linger, with Parker’s comeback still uncertain and Kellen Thames’s slow recovery from an ankle sprain, the team is in a healthier state compared to their losing streak period.

Optimism in the Ranks

Guard Gibson Jimerson radiates optimism, confident in the team’s ability to execute fast breaks without turnovers. The anticipated return of Mike Meadows Jr., Larry Hughes II, and the increasing court time for center Brad Ezewiro, is expected to boost the team’s performance substantially. Ezewiro, in particular, is predicted to play a key role in the team’s success in the upcoming games.