Slovenia Extends US Soccer's Winless Streak Against European Teams with 1-0 Victory

In an unforeseen turn of events, Slovenia triumphed over the United States in a 1-0 victory in an international exhibition game held in San Antonio. The defeat marks the continuation of the U.S. team's winless streak against European opposition, a trend that seems to deepen under the management of coach Gregg Berhalter.

Unstoppable Gradišar

The only goal of the game was struck by Nejc Gradišar, who was making his international debut. The 26th-minute goal came as a result of an American error, casting a shadow over the U.S. team and setting the tone for the rest of the match.

Debut Galore

The game was notable for a significant number of international debuts. A total of 24 players, which included 13 Slovenians and 11 Americans, graced the field for the first time in international competition. Notably, all American participants were from Major League Soccer, as the match was not scheduled on a FIFA international date.

Looking Ahead

The U.S. team, currently ranked 12th, is set to face Jamaica in a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal on March 21. The team will welcome back its Europe-based players for the important fixture. As for Slovenia, the 54th-ranked team is preparing for the European Championship group stage, where they will face Denmark, Serbia, and England come June.

The U.S.'s struggles against European teams are glaring, with their last victory dating back to December 2021 against Bosnia and Herzegovina. With this defeat, the U.S. team's ability to compete against European powerhouses remains in question, intensifying the need for a turnaround strategy.