Fashion

Sloane Stephens Unveils New Outfit by ‘Free People Movement’ for 2024 Australian Open

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:44 pm EST
Sloane Stephens Unveils New Outfit by ‘Free People Movement’ for 2024 Australian Open

Former World No. 3 tennis player, Sloane Stephens, ushers in the new season of the 2024 Australian Open with a refreshing sartorial choice. She will be gracing the court in a white dress designed by the wellness and activewear brand ‘Free People Movement’. This marks a new chapter in Stephens’ career, who formerly associated with Nike for nearly four years, before switching allegiances in early 2023 to ‘Free People Movement’.

Embracing a New Partnership

Stephens’ new alliance with ‘Free People Movement’ comes on the heels of her enthusiasm for the brand’s collaborative ethos. She has openly expressed admiration for their dedication towards incorporating her feedback into the design process. A firm believer in the fusion of fashion and functionality, Stephens has emphasized the importance of her tennis attire being comfortable and enjoyable to wear on the court. The American tennis star’s collaboration with FP Movement has already garnered positive attention, with her eye-catching designs at the 2023 French Open receiving high praise from fans.

Breaking the Streak

As Stephens prepares to make her 12th appearance at the Australian Open, she is hopeful of breaking her recent losing streak at the event. Despite reaching the semifinals in 2013, which remains her best result in Melbourne so far, she has been plagued by first-round exits in the last four years. Currently ranked World No. 43, Stephens is slated to face wildcard Olivia Gadecki in the opening round, marking their first encounter in a main tour event.

A New Chapter

As the American tennis star steps onto the court in her new attire, fans and critics alike will be watching closely. Not just for her performance in the tournament, but also for how her partnership with ‘Free People Movement’ further shapes her presence on the court. With her focus as steadfast on her fashion as on her gameplay, Sloane Stephens is ready to write a new chapter in her career, both on and off the court.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

