Sliema Wanderers Triumph Over Mosta in Electrifying FA Trophy Quarter-Final Shootout

Sliema Wanderers have edged past Mosta in an electrifying FA Trophy quarter-final, showcasing resilience and skill in a match that had fans on the edge of their seats. After a 2-2 draw in extra time, the Wanderers clinched victory through a nail-biting penalty shootout, winning 4-3 and advancing to the semi-finals. This victory keeps their hopes alive for an unprecedented 22nd FA Trophy success.

Early Dominance and Late Drama

The match kicked off with Mosta making a strong statement as captain Zach Brincat scored in the 3rd minute, setting the tone for an intense battle. However, Sliema Wanderers, undeterred by the early setback, fought valiantly to restore parity. The breakthrough for Sliema came in the 78th minute when Lydon Micallef found the back of the net, reigniting the Wanderers' hopes. The game took a dramatic turn in extra time with both teams scoring once again, leading to a penalty shootout that would ultimately decide their fate.

Penalty Shootout: A Test of Nerves

The tension was palpable as both teams prepared for the penalty shootout, an ultimate test of nerves and precision. Sliema Wanderers showcased exceptional composure, with successful penalties from Awad, Micallef, Frendo, and Alcino, while Mosta's efforts fell short with