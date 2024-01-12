Slidell’s Female Athletes Commit to Collegiate Sports Careers

In an inspiring show of athleticism and ambition, four female athletes from Slidell have pledged to continue their sporting careers at the collegiate level. The momentous occasion took place on January 11, marking a significant milestone in their lives and their sports journey.

Arionna White’s Basketball Journey Continues

Arionna White, a guard for Slidell, has signed with Geneva College, a Division III institution in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. She has been an essential cog in the wheel for Slidell, instrumental in their impressive 16-1 start this season. White believes that Geneva College provides the right environment for her to grow, not just as an athlete, but also as an individual. She shared that basketball has been a significant confidence-booster for her, and she is thrilled to continue playing at the collegiate level.

Chloe Crowell Commits to Run for University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Chloe Crowell, a runner who recently finished 17th at the LHSAA Division I state cross country meet, has committed to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for cross country and track. Crowell’s choice was influenced not just by sporting considerations, but also by her academic ambitions. She is keen on pursuing an architecture degree and places significant importance on staying close to home.

Multi-talented Maggie Badon Joins McNeese State

Maggie Badon, a soccer player known for her versatility, will join McNeese State as a utility player. Badon was drawn to McNeese State for more than just its sporting prowess. She appreciated the team’s welcoming coaches and the sense of home she felt during her visit.

Grace Funck to Make a Splash at William Carey University

Finally, swimmer Grace Funck is set to be part of the inaugural swim team at William Carey University. Funck is excited about the prospect of starting a new program and is equally enthused about the supportive environment she found at the university.

As these four athletes embark on their collegiate journey, they carry with them a shared sense of excitement and gratitude. They are keen to further their sports careers while also focusing on their academic pursuits, symbolizing the true spirit of student-athletes.