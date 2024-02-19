Slide into Winter Fun: Free Family Skiing Workshop at Cadyville Recreation Park

As the winter chill deepens, an exhilarating opportunity emerges for families seeking to embrace the snowy season in the heart of Cadyville. This February, the Champlain Area Trails (CATS) and the Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department are teaming up to offer a unique, outdoor adventure that promises to turn the cold into a playground of learning and laughter. The first of two spirited events is a cross-country skiing workshop, tailored for both young enthusiasts and their guardians, aiming to ignite a passion for the frosty outdoors in participants aged five and upwards.

Advertisment

Gliding Through Nature: A Family Adventure

The serene expanse of Cadyville Recreation Park, known for its picturesque trails and tranquil ambiance, is set to become the stage for families to discover the joy of cross-country skiing. Scheduled for a Wednesday afternoon, from 1 to 3 pm, this workshop is more than just an introduction to skiing; it's an invitation to connect with nature, to share laughter with loved ones, and to embrace the crisp winter air in a celebration of movement and health. With the guidance of experienced instructors, participants will learn the basics of cross-country skiing, a sport that combines physical endurance with the serene beauty of snow-covered landscapes.

Ready, Set, Ski: Preparing for the Day

Advertisment

Understanding the importance of accessibility and inclusivity, CATS and the Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department are ensuring that essential skiing equipment, including skis and poles, will be provided free of charge. Given the limited availability, those interested are encouraged to register early to secure their spot in this winter wonderland adventure. Participants are advised to come prepared with appropriate winter attire, including layers that can handle vigorous exercise, as well as hats and gloves to stay cozy amidst the frost. While equipment is available for use, attendees are also welcome to bring their own gear, allowing for a personalized touch to their skiing experience.

A Step into the Snow: Beyond Skiing

The adventure doesn't end at the ski trails. CATS is also orchestrating a beginner snowshoe hike at Sophie's Lair trail in Willsboro, set for a Saturday morning. This event, like the skiing workshop, underscores the organization's dedication to fostering a love for outdoor activities among families. Snowshoes will be provided for those without personal equipment, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to step confidently into the snowy embrace. Pre-registration is required for both events, emphasizing the organizers' commitment to creating a well-structured and enjoyable experience for all participants.

In a world where screen time often dominates our leisure, these free outdoor events offer a refreshing escape into the wonders of the natural world. With the promise of laughter, learning, and unforgettable family moments, CATS and the Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department invite you to step out of your routine and slide into a world of winter magic. For more information and to register, visit champlainareatrails.com, and embark on a journey that transforms the cold into a canvas of joy, exercise, and family memories.