en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Sleep Health: A Silent Epidemic Uncovered in 2023

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
Sleep Health: A Silent Epidemic Uncovered in 2023

The year 2023 was rife with remarkable events, from the resignation of New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, to the catastrophic Auckland floods. Yet, amidst the turmoil and triumph, one common thread interwove these narratives – the impact of sleep on our health.

The Silent Struggle with Sleep

From Bregje Hofstede’s battle with insomnia to research presented at the British Cardiovascular Society conference linking irregular sleep patterns with heart attacks, the role of sleep in our health has been thrust into the limelight. The disruption of the body’s circadian rhythms is revealed to be a potent risk factor, with Mondays being especially dangerous.

The Sleep-Health Paradigm

Studies from Monash University have further underscored the severity of irregular sleep patterns, associating them with an increased risk of death. The research is unambiguous – cognitive and emotional impairments, as well as cognitive aging, are all linked to sleep irregularities. These findings echo previous studies, underscoring the need to evaluate modifiable risk factors associated with cognitive aging and to study the link between sleep disturbances and cognition at different stages of life.

Strategies for Improved Sleep

Sleep experts are sounding the alarm on the importance of maintaining consistent sleep schedules. Their advice is as practical as it is imperative – prioritize 7-9 hours of sleep every night, manage stress through relaxation techniques and mindfulness, and address issues that can trigger stress, such as work-related concerns, financial worries, or chronic health conditions. The message is clear: sleep is a crucial component of overall health, and even minor disruptions can have significant repercussions.

As we step into 2024, the importance of understanding and addressing sleep health has never been more crucial. From our personal lives to the halls of academia, the conversation around sleep is growing louder. And as more research is conducted and more stories are shared, one thing is certain – the way we sleep could very well shape the way we live.

0
Health New Zealand Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Wichita Salvation Army's $800k Initiative: A Beacon for Recovery
In a landmark move aimed at bolstering the fight against addiction, the Salvation Army in Wichita, Kansas, has earmarked a substantial $800,000 for the renovation of a former emergency shelter. This facility, which ceased operations last year, is earmarked to be a new recovery unit. Its mission? To provide a beacon of hope for those
Wichita Salvation Army's $800k Initiative: A Beacon for Recovery
COVID-19: The Pandemic's Persistent Grip on Germany
4 mins ago
COVID-19: The Pandemic's Persistent Grip on Germany
Furry Therapists Bring Hope and Joy at Edmonton's Salvation Army Centre
5 mins ago
Furry Therapists Bring Hope and Joy at Edmonton's Salvation Army Centre
The Battle Against Malaria: Personal Stories and Scientific Strides
2 mins ago
The Battle Against Malaria: Personal Stories and Scientific Strides
Kootenai County Paves New Path for Veterans with Treatment Court
3 mins ago
Kootenai County Paves New Path for Veterans with Treatment Court
Malaysia Grapples with Rising Non-Communicable Diseases: A Health Crisis in the Making
4 mins ago
Malaysia Grapples with Rising Non-Communicable Diseases: A Health Crisis in the Making
Latest Headlines
World News
MLW 'Kings of Colosseum' Event: Championship Bouts, Off-ring Endeavors, and a Look into Wrestling's Past
33 seconds
MLW 'Kings of Colosseum' Event: Championship Bouts, Off-ring Endeavors, and a Look into Wrestling's Past
Trump's Businesses Received $8 Million from Foreign Governments, Report Shows
54 seconds
Trump's Businesses Received $8 Million from Foreign Governments, Report Shows
Wichita Salvation Army's $800k Initiative: A Beacon for Recovery
1 min
Wichita Salvation Army's $800k Initiative: A Beacon for Recovery
Arsenal Eyes Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic in Bold Transfer Move
2 mins
Arsenal Eyes Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic in Bold Transfer Move
Idaho's New Voting Law: A Safety Measure or a Barrier for Students?
2 mins
Idaho's New Voting Law: A Safety Measure or a Barrier for Students?
The Battle Against Malaria: Personal Stories and Scientific Strides
2 mins
The Battle Against Malaria: Personal Stories and Scientific Strides
New England Patriots Encounter Crucial Defeat: Potential Shift in Strategy and Rebuilding
2 mins
New England Patriots Encounter Crucial Defeat: Potential Shift in Strategy and Rebuilding
Leading Scholar Critiques Nigeria's Foreign Policy, Calls for Diplomatic Reset
2 mins
Leading Scholar Critiques Nigeria's Foreign Policy, Calls for Diplomatic Reset
Under-trials Surge in Indian Prisons: Study Reveals Alarming Trend
2 mins
Under-trials Surge in Indian Prisons: Study Reveals Alarming Trend
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app