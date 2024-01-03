Skyview’s Demaree Collins and Battle Ground’s Trey Spencer Light Up 4A Greater St. Helens League

In a riveting display of skill and tenacity, Skyview’s Demaree Collins and Battle Ground’s Trey Spencer elevated the 4A Greater St. Helens League boys’ basketball game, turning it into a mesmerizing shooting spectacle. The game, a part of the competitive high-scoring league, saw Collins lead Skyview to a nail-biting 66-61 victory over Battle Ground.

Collins Vs. Spencer: A Showcase Of Exceptional Talent

Collins, with his extraordinary performance, set the court ablaze by scoring an impressive 33 points. His flawless shooting included a perfect six out of six 3-point attempts. When it came to crunch time in the fourth quarter, Collins’ precision from the free-throw line ensured Skyview’s win, despite a vigorous comeback attempt by Battle Ground.

On the opposing side, Trey Spencer gave an equally commendable performance. Outscoring Collins, Spencer managed a game-high 35 points, adding fuel to Battle Ground’s late resurgence. Despite their efforts, the early lead established by the Storm and Collins’ clutch free-throws tilted the game in Skyview’s favor.

A Glimpse At Other League Matches

While the Skyview-Battle Ground face-off was the highlight of the day, other league matches also offered their share of excitement. Camas dominated Union with a definitive 71-33 win. Kelso marked victory over Heritage, defeating them 77-46. R.A. Long emerged victorious over Woodland, outpacing them with a 66-48 scoreline. Fort Vancouver also tasted triumph with their first 2A GSHL win of the season, a 61-39 victory over Washougal. Mark Morris celebrated a 73-50 victory over Hockinson, with Braydon Olson setting a record as the school’s all-time scoring leader.

In the end, the day belonged to the players who showcased their exceptional talent and the teams that emerged victorious, further intensifying the competition in the 4A Greater St. Helens League.