SkyView Drags in Owego, NY Set for Revival in 2024

In a stride against the usual fate of race tracks being taken over by warehouses or storage buildings, the SkyView Drags, a 1/8-mile drag racing facility in Owego, New York, is set to breathe life again after a six-year hiatus. The track, built in 2004 and closed in 2018, will reopen under new ownership in 2024, after the property was sold following the original owner’s passing.

A New Dawn for SkyView Drags

The new owner, who has no prior familiarity with the sport, has shown a fervent commitment to restoring the 440-acre property, which includes the drag strip and a 1/2-mile concrete oval. A significant sum has already been invested in repairs and upgrades, which are being overseen by Pat Schrader, a local racing veteran. Schrader, appointed as the operational manager, is leading the charge in the dragway’s restoration efforts.

Restoration and Expansion

Plans for the facility extend beyond mere restoration. The owner envisages the addition of campgrounds, four-wheeler, and kart tracks, thereby broadening the scope of the facility. Restoration work, including weed removal, painting, window replacements, and upgrades to the concession stand and other facilities, is being carried out with the help of around 50 volunteers.

Community Support and Future Plans

The racing community has rallied behind the track’s revival with great vigor and anticipation. Racers are already tuning their vehicles in preparation for the upcoming season. SkyView Drags is scheduled to commence its season on April 27 with an event hosted by the Sampson No Prep group. Weekly Saturday E.T. bracket races are also on the calendar along with seven other race events planned throughout the year. Schrader and the owner intend to attract various racing groups to the revitalized track, aiming to make SkyView Drags a hub for racing once again.