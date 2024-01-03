en English
Skyjumper Trampoline Park: Redefining Leisure with its New Venue in Amritsar

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
Skyjumper Trampoline Park: Redefining Leisure with its New Venue in Amritsar

In an era where experiences garner more value than possessions, a novel recreational space promises to bring a world of joy where gravity takes a backseat. Welcome to Skyjumper Trampoline Park Amritsar, the latest addition to the city’s vibrant adventure scene. With its grand opening, Skyjumper has now extended its exhilarating universe to three locations in Punjab, and an impressive total of 12 venues nationwide.

A Playground for All Ages

More than just trampolines, Skyjumper Trampoline Park offers a wide array of activities catering to all age groups. From toddlers exploring their first adventurous steps to adults seeking an energetic escapade, the park is designed to serve as a playground for all. The unparalleled joy of soaring through the air on trampolines or engaging in a thrilling match in the laser tag arena is guaranteed to leave visitors with unforgettable memories.

Sky Lounge Café and Party Room

While the trampolines and laser tag arena serve as the adrenaline-pumping heart of the park, the Sky Lounge Café and Party Room form its social soul. The café offers a serene spot for visitors to relax, unwind, and socialize, over a cup of coffee or a quick bite. The Party Room, on the other hand, is a unique space designed to host distinctive parties, making celebrations a truly memorable experience.

More Than Just a Trampoline Park

With the launch of Skyjumper Trampoline Park in Amritsar, the brand aims to redefine the concept of a leisure park. It is not just a place for physical activity but a versatile venue offering opportunities for socializing, making new friends, hosting unique parties, and even corporate events. By creating such a multifaceted space, Skyjumper is not only promoting an active lifestyle but also fostering a sense of community in the heart of Punjab.

India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

