Sky View Triumphs Over Bear River in High School Girls Basketball Opener

High school girls basketball witnessed an intense face-off in the Region 11 opener last Thursday, where Sky View dominated the court against Bear River, clinching a decisive victory with a score of 47-25. The game was a testament to Sky View's prowess and strategic play, as they established a significant lead by halftime, securing a score of 22-8.

Advertisment

Stellar Performances and Steadfast Resolve

Despite the third quarter witnessing an equal scoring from both teams, Sky View's relentless drive to triumph shone through in the final quarter. They outperformed Bear River, scoring 17-9, thereby cementing their victory. Although the game ended in defeat for Bear River, the team's players exhibited commendable performances - Shelby Wilkinson emerged as the top scorer for her team with nine points, and Angelie Delgado followed with six points. Additionally, Saydee Pebley contributed with seven rebounds and Aubree Fry provided four assists.

The Road Ahead for Bear River

With a current record of 5-9 and 0-1 in the region, the journey ahead for Bear River girls basketball team is challenging. However, the team's spirit remains undeterred. The team is set to host Mountain Crest in their home opener this Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Memorial Gymnasium in Garland. Regardless of the outcome, the game stands as an opportunity for the team to demonstrate their resilience and fortitude, and to bounce back stronger from their recent defeat.