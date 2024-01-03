Skowhegan’s Whitewater Park: A Vision 20 Years in the Making

Skowhegan, a modest town in Maine, is inching ever closer to realizing a vision two decades in the making: a state-of-the-art whitewater park nestled along the breathtaking Kennebec River gorge. The park, once complete, promises to revolutionize outdoor recreation in the region, offering whitewater paddling features designed to enthrall kayakers and surfers alike.

On the Verge of Approval

The pivotal phase in this transformative project is the approval of bids for the park’s final design. The town’s selectmen stand on the brink of green-lighting this stage, setting the stage for the commencement of construction as early as the approaching summer, granted there are no hiccups in the bid process.

Funding the Dream

The design phase is bankrolled by a collaborative financing effort between the town’s Sappi tax increment financing fund and a Somerset County grant. The project’s inaugural phase encompasses the creation of an artificial, adjustable wave feature, improved river access, and removal of debris, all within a budget of $5.71 million.

Overcoming Hurdles

Despite having a total allocation of $6.1 million, the project committee is continuing fundraising efforts in anticipation of a surge in construction costs. The project also awaits permits from several agencies and is engaged in ongoing discussions with Brookfield Renewable, the entity operating the dam upstream. Concerns have been voiced regarding the availability of contractors, but the team remains hopeful about advancing the project.

Transforming Skowhegan

Seen as a catalyst for change, the Skowhegan River Park is projected to metamorphose Skowhegan into a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. This development has the potential to reinvigorate the town’s economy, promote community health and wellness, and put Skowhegan on the map as a premier regional outdoor destination.