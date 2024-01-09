en English
Boxing & MMA

Skepticism Surrounds Errol Spence Jr.’s Boxing Future after Disappointing Performance

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:42 pm EST
In an unexpected turn of events, Errol Spence Jr., the former unified welterweight champion, is battling a wave of skepticism about his future in the boxing ring. This follows a less than stellar performance against Terence Crawford in Las Vegas last July, in which he experienced his first professional defeat. Critics and fans alike have cast doubt on Spence’s explanation for the loss, which he attributed to an eye injury, viewing it as an insufficient reason for his disappointing performance.

Struggles Since the Car Accident

Analysts have noted a change in Spence’s fighting style since his serious car accident in 2019, which severely damaged both him and his Ferrari Spyder. Despite securing victories in two bouts against Danny Garcia and Yordenis Ugas following the accident, observers have remarked on a noticeable decrease in his dynamism and an increased vulnerability in the ring.

Doubts About Future Performances

There’s a growing concern about Spence’s ability to compete at the same high level, especially at 154 pounds against top-tier fighters. This skepticism has been further fueled by his recent announcement of cataract surgery, which has led to mixed reactions from boxing enthusiasts. While some have criticized his performance, others have questioned the feasibility of a potential rematch with Crawford.

A Path to Redemption?

Despite the adversity, a section of supporters still believes in Spence’s potential to bounce back. They hold onto the belief that Spence, known for his power and resilience, could overcome these challenges and redeem himself in a rematch with Crawford. However, to achieve this, it’s suggested that Spence might need to leave behind his luxurious lifestyle and adopt a more austere and focused approach towards training and living. Despite the mounting skepticism, Spence remains determined to reclaim his status as champion and has not expressed interest in retiring.

Boxing & MMA Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

