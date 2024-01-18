Skechers Charges into Marathon Shoe Market with 'GO RUN Speed Beast'

Global footwear giant Skechers has made a significant stride into the marathon running shoe market with the launch of its latest innovation, the GO RUN Speed Beast running shoes. The product represents a new benchmark in performance footwear, meticulously engineered with state-of-the-art features to empower distance runners.

Advanced Features to Enhance Performance

The GO RUN Speed Beast shoes incorporate a series of advanced features. Key among them is the Skechers Arch Fit insole, a technology designed to aid a more efficient stride while offering stability and relieving stress on the feet. The shoes also feature the Hyper Burst Pro midsole for responsive cushioning, and the Hype Arc technology for a smoother transition during runs.

Design Focused on Durability and Comfort

Alongside these, the new shoes boast a Goodyear rubber outsole for enhanced durability, a detachable insole for better weight distribution and shock absorption, and a carbon-infused winglet plate for an additional bounce. The Monomesh uppers, a unique design feature, ensure breathability by improving airflow, thereby enhancing the comfort of the runner during long distances.

Skechers' Commitment to Distance Runners

The GO RUN Speed Beast shoes, priced at 22,999 INR, are available for purchase in India at select retail stores and online, in men's sizes US8 to US12. This launch underscores Skechers' commitment to the needs of long-distance runners. It is about offering them a shoe that not only supports their health and fitness goals but also boosts mental well-being through the process of setting and achieving running milestones.