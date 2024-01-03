en English
Skechers Breaks into Basketball Shoe Market with New in-house Models

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:48 pm EST
Skechers Breaks into Basketball Shoe Market with New in-house Models

Long known for its comfortable walking shoes and casual sneakers, Skechers is now carving out a niche in the basketball shoe market. The company, previously collaborating with Brandblack and Big Baller Brand, has now launched in-house basketball shoe models under its sub-label. The move signifies Skechers’ ambition to compete toe-to-toe with industry giants in this highly competitive segment.

Introducing the SKX Resagrip and the SKX Float

In the midst of this new venture, Skechers introduces two main models: the SKX Resagrip and the SKX Float. The SKX Resagrip is a shoe engineered for agile guards, with a focus on speed and multi-directional movement. It features a streamlined design that caters to the dynamic footwork of basketball’s speedsters. Conversely, the SKX Float is tailored for versatile players, those who glide across positions and demand a shoe that can match their all-round game. Its distinctive midsole and TPU offer lock-down stability, ensuring a firm grip on the court.

Key Features and Spring 2024 Collection

Both the SKX Resagrip and the SKX Float incorporate Goodyear rubber outsoles and Hyper Burst Pro sockliners. These attributes provide excellent traction and cushioning, enhancing player performance with each pivot and jump. As part of the Spring 2024 collection, Skechers has released these models in a range of vibrant new colorways, including neon, orange, and purple. The collection offers both Low and Mid cuts, catering to the personal preference of each player.

Endorsements from NBA Players

Skechers has also secured endorsement deals with a roster of NBA players, including Julius Randle of the Knicks and Terrance Mann of the Clippers. Their association with the brand not only amplifies Skechers’ presence in the basketball shoe market but also lends credibility to the performance of its new models. The new colorways for the SKX Resagrip are already available for purchase, marking the official beginning of Skechers’ exciting new chapter.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

