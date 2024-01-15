Vicky Ogden Returns to Dancing On Ice 2024: A Blend of Talent and Passion

Vicky Ogden, a luminary in the universe of ice skating, is set to make a spectacular return to the popular television show Dancing On Ice for the 2024 season. Having been a part of the show for over a decade, Ogden’s imminent return has sparked anticipation among fans and fellow skaters alike. She steps in as a replacement for the injured pro partner, Tippy Packard, and will be skating with the legendary Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards in the upcoming series.

Skating Through the Years

Born to glide on ice, Ogden began her ice skating journey at the tender age of 6. Her passion and dedication to the sport led her to participate in international competitions, establishing her as a skilled and renowned skater. Her career extends beyond competitions, with performances in shows such as Art on Ice and Kyran Bracken’s Ice Party, and choreographies for skaters in Milton Keynes. Off the rink, she holds directorship at the Milton Keynes International School of Skating and is a qualified National Ice Skating Association (NISA) coach.

Returning to the Spotlight

Ogden made her debut on Dancing On Ice in 2012, partnering with actor Andy Whyment. In the following seasons, she was paired with Joe Pasquale and Sam Attwater. Her spectacular performance with Attwater led them to a commendable fourth place in 2014. This year, she returns to the show amidst several injuries and departures of long-serving professional skaters, promising a fresh wave of excitement and fervor.

Personal Triumphs

Beyond the ice, Ogden’s ties to Dancing On Ice extend to her personal life. She met her husband, Sam Attwater, on the show, and the couple now shares a child named Rosie. Her personal and professional life beautifully intertwines, epitomizing the blend of passion and love.

Ogden’s return to Dancing On Ice 2024 is more than just a comeback; it’s a celebration of her enduring spirit and unyielding dedication to her craft. As fans eagerly await her performance with Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards, the upcoming season promises to be a thrilling blend of talent, passion, and compelling storytelling, demonstrating that the world of ice skating is not just about the glitter and sequin but about the journey of the human spirit.