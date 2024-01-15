en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Skating

Vicky Ogden Returns to Dancing On Ice 2024: A Blend of Talent and Passion

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:44 am EST
Vicky Ogden Returns to Dancing On Ice 2024: A Blend of Talent and Passion

Vicky Ogden, a luminary in the universe of ice skating, is set to make a spectacular return to the popular television show Dancing On Ice for the 2024 season. Having been a part of the show for over a decade, Ogden’s imminent return has sparked anticipation among fans and fellow skaters alike. She steps in as a replacement for the injured pro partner, Tippy Packard, and will be skating with the legendary Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards in the upcoming series.

Skating Through the Years

Born to glide on ice, Ogden began her ice skating journey at the tender age of 6. Her passion and dedication to the sport led her to participate in international competitions, establishing her as a skilled and renowned skater. Her career extends beyond competitions, with performances in shows such as Art on Ice and Kyran Bracken’s Ice Party, and choreographies for skaters in Milton Keynes. Off the rink, she holds directorship at the Milton Keynes International School of Skating and is a qualified National Ice Skating Association (NISA) coach.

Returning to the Spotlight

Ogden made her debut on Dancing On Ice in 2012, partnering with actor Andy Whyment. In the following seasons, she was paired with Joe Pasquale and Sam Attwater. Her spectacular performance with Attwater led them to a commendable fourth place in 2014. This year, she returns to the show amidst several injuries and departures of long-serving professional skaters, promising a fresh wave of excitement and fervor.

Personal Triumphs

Beyond the ice, Ogden’s ties to Dancing On Ice extend to her personal life. She met her husband, Sam Attwater, on the show, and the couple now shares a child named Rosie. Her personal and professional life beautifully intertwines, epitomizing the blend of passion and love.

Ogden’s return to Dancing On Ice 2024 is more than just a comeback; it’s a celebration of her enduring spirit and unyielding dedication to her craft. As fans eagerly await her performance with Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards, the upcoming season promises to be a thrilling blend of talent, passion, and compelling storytelling, demonstrating that the world of ice skating is not just about the glitter and sequin but about the journey of the human spirit.

0
Skating
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Skating

See more
2 days ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
On an unremarkable Saturday, January 13, 2024, the political landscape in Pakistan was set ablaze as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party found itself embroiled in a complex political debacle. A friction point emerged between the PTI and its splinter group, Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati (PTI-N), casting a shadow on their previously established agreement. A Sudden Backtrack The
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
2 days ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
2 days ago
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
2 days ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
2 days ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
2 days ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Latest Headlines
World News
JH Rehabilitation Introduces India's First Rehab Pongal Celebration
35 seconds
JH Rehabilitation Introduces India's First Rehab Pongal Celebration
The Silent Scourge: Combating Counterfeit Antimalarial Drugs
46 seconds
The Silent Scourge: Combating Counterfeit Antimalarial Drugs
NeuPath Health Inc. Acquires Assets of London Spine Institute
48 seconds
NeuPath Health Inc. Acquires Assets of London Spine Institute
Iowa High School Sports Shine Despite Winter Storm Disruptions
56 seconds
Iowa High School Sports Shine Despite Winter Storm Disruptions
Saracens' European Cup Hopes Hang in Balance Following Record Defeat
57 seconds
Saracens' European Cup Hopes Hang in Balance Following Record Defeat
Shane Healy Sets World Record at National Masters Indoor Championships
1 min
Shane Healy Sets World Record at National Masters Indoor Championships
Max Eberl Poised to Become Bayern Munich's New Head of Sport
1 min
Max Eberl Poised to Become Bayern Munich's New Head of Sport
FDA Approves Breakthrough Treatment for Bladder Cancer: A New Hope for Patients
1 min
FDA Approves Breakthrough Treatment for Bladder Cancer: A New Hope for Patients
Relebohile Mofokeng: From Orlando Pirates to Wolverhampton Wanderers
2 mins
Relebohile Mofokeng: From Orlando Pirates to Wolverhampton Wanderers
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
6 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
27 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app