Local News

North Andover Launches Sunday Night Skating Event: A Winter Treat for Community Engagement

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:16 am EST
The North Andover Youth and Recreation Services has announced an eight-week Sunday Night Skating event at Brooks School, commencing from January 7. The series of skating sessions will take place every Sunday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the following dates: January 7, 14, 21, 28, and February 4, 11, 18, and 25.

Community Engagement and Funding through Skating

The cost of participation is priced at $5 per skater. The collected funds will be allocated to support the Youth and Recreation Service’s summer children’s shows and concerts on the Common. This initiative not only provides a platform for community members to engage in a healthy and fun activity but also contributes to a cause that benefits the children of North Andover.

Other Opportunities and Events in North Andover

In addition to the skating event, North Andover is also inviting individuals to serve as school crossing guards. This role is compensated, providing a financial incentive for those who assist in maintaining traffic safety around schools. A series of other events and community engagement opportunities are underway in neighboring towns as well.

Events Across Haverhill and Groveland

In Haverhill, Lindsay Paris’s “Christmas in New England” show is now available online and will be broadcast annually on PBS through 2028. The Haverhill Police Department is also hosting an information session for those interested in becoming police officers, with the Civil Service exam application deadline on January 16. Over in Groveland, the Council on Aging is set to present Movie Mondays, featuring screenings of new films that include “Oppenheimer,” “The Miracle Club,” “A Haunting in Venice,” and “What Happens Later.” Each event offers unique opportunities for community engagement and services beneficial to the residents.

Local News Skating
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

