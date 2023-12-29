en English
China

Beijing Embraces Winter with Skating Rinks and Revived Ice Games

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:17 am EST
Winter has painted Beijing with its icy brush, turning the iconic Shichahai Lake into a sprawling ice rink that offers a unique skating experience to residents and visitors alike. Covering a vast area of 160,000 square meters, the rink sits as a gem amidst the backdrop of historical landmarks and traditional Chinese architecture, offering stunning views to its skaters. Cold winds may blow, but they have failed to deter the bustling crowd that throngs the rink, making it a popular destination for both locals and tourists, contributing to the city’s vibrant winter atmosphere.

Reviving Historical Ice Games

Stepping into the time machine, performers dressed in Eight Banners soldier attire have breathed life back into the imperial ice games at Beihai Park. These games, a grand spectacle that harks back to the Qing Dynasty era, offer a glimpse into the rich tapestry of China’s historical cultural heritage. The revival of these royal games has not only added a touch of historical charm to the city’s winter festivities but has also highlighted the importance of preserving and promoting traditional culture.

Embracing Winter Sports at Bayi Lake

The festive spirit continues to snowball at Bayi Lake, where the local community has plunged headfirst into a variety of winter sports. Ice hockey, figure skating, and even winter swimming are making waves in the cold. The joyous spirit of the season has been captured in the vibrant photographs taken by Li Hao for the Global Times, resonating deeply with the global audience.

A Celebration of Seasonal Activities

The opening of various ice rinks across Beijing serves as a testament to the city’s dedication to offering its residents a means to indulge in winter pastimes and amusement. It is a celebration of the season, a display of historical cultural heritage, and a nod to the power of community engagement. The establishment of the Shichahai Lake ice rink is an exemplary demonstration of repurposing urban spaces for recreational activities, contributing to the local tourism industry, and infusing the colder season with a festive spirit that warms the heart.

China Skating Winter sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

