Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device

In a groundbreaking move, Skarper, a start-up backed by six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy, has partnered with the Red Bull Formula 1 team’s Advanced Technologies division to engineer an innovative device that can turn any bicycle into an electric-powered bike. This strategic partnership is poised to revolutionize the cycling sector, merging advanced Formula 1 technology with the rapidly growing demand for electric bikes.

Transforming Cycling with a Clip-on Device

The core of this joint venture is the development of a portable drive unit that seamlessly attaches to Skarper’s DiskDrive system, transforming a standard bike into an electric one in mere seconds. This ingenious device replaces the rear disk rotor on any bike, allowing for an effortless transition from a non-assisted bike to an electric bike without compromising performance.

Red Bull’s Advanced Technologies at the Helm

Red Bull’s Advanced Technologies division has played a pivotal role in refining the design of Skarper’s drive unit. By leveraging their technical expertise, they have successfully made the device’s gearing smaller and more powerful. They have also co-developed the motor unit’s gearbox and the bearing design, enhancing the overall performance of the drive unit. The final production-ready Skarper unit measures 34x16cm and houses a robust 250-watt motor capable of covering up to 60 kilometers on a single charge.

Future Developments and Market Launch

Skarper is not stopping at just one version of the device. The company is currently in the process of developing a mountain bike variant of the unit, along with a new hub that enables the drive unit to run on a rim-brake bike. These developments reflect the company’s commitment to catering to a wide range of cyclists. The original Skarper unit is now available for pre-order, with an official launch expected later in the year. This venture, poised to revolutionize the cycling industry, has been lauded by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, who underscored the potential of Formula 1 technology to enhance consumer products. Sir Chris Hoy expressed his gratitude to Christian Horner for supporting this British start-up and emphasized the transformative potential of the device in the global cycling sector.