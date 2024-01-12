en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cycling

Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:06 am EST
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device

In a groundbreaking move, Skarper, a start-up backed by six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy, has partnered with the Red Bull Formula 1 team’s Advanced Technologies division to engineer an innovative device that can turn any bicycle into an electric-powered bike. This strategic partnership is poised to revolutionize the cycling sector, merging advanced Formula 1 technology with the rapidly growing demand for electric bikes.

Transforming Cycling with a Clip-on Device

The core of this joint venture is the development of a portable drive unit that seamlessly attaches to Skarper’s DiskDrive system, transforming a standard bike into an electric one in mere seconds. This ingenious device replaces the rear disk rotor on any bike, allowing for an effortless transition from a non-assisted bike to an electric bike without compromising performance.

Red Bull’s Advanced Technologies at the Helm

Red Bull’s Advanced Technologies division has played a pivotal role in refining the design of Skarper’s drive unit. By leveraging their technical expertise, they have successfully made the device’s gearing smaller and more powerful. They have also co-developed the motor unit’s gearbox and the bearing design, enhancing the overall performance of the drive unit. The final production-ready Skarper unit measures 34x16cm and houses a robust 250-watt motor capable of covering up to 60 kilometers on a single charge.

Future Developments and Market Launch

Skarper is not stopping at just one version of the device. The company is currently in the process of developing a mountain bike variant of the unit, along with a new hub that enables the drive unit to run on a rim-brake bike. These developments reflect the company’s commitment to catering to a wide range of cyclists. The original Skarper unit is now available for pre-order, with an official launch expected later in the year. This venture, poised to revolutionize the cycling industry, has been lauded by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, who underscored the potential of Formula 1 technology to enhance consumer products. Sir Chris Hoy expressed his gratitude to Christian Horner for supporting this British start-up and emphasized the transformative potential of the device in the global cycling sector.

0
Cycling Sports Start-ups
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cycling

See more
1 day ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
In a harrowing incident that could have turned tragic, the Gambia national football team was subjected to an oxygen crisis aboard their flight to the Africa Cup of Nations. The team, including several players, experienced fainting spells due to an oxygen supply failure, a situation that forced an emergency landing just twenty minutes post-takeoff. Close
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
From Burger Van Operator to Cycling Enthusiast: The Journey of Lottery Winner Gary Henry
2 days ago
From Burger Van Operator to Cycling Enthusiast: The Journey of Lottery Winner Gary Henry
John Andre Aguja: A Rising Star in Global Mountain Biking
2 days ago
John Andre Aguja: A Rising Star in Global Mountain Biking
Singapore Cyclists Break The Cycle, Assist Stranded Motorist
1 day ago
Singapore Cyclists Break The Cycle, Assist Stranded Motorist
Lazer Unveils Lightest Helmet: Z1 KinetiCore
2 days ago
Lazer Unveils Lightest Helmet: Z1 KinetiCore
Canyon-SRAM Reveals Colorful New Kit and Star-Studded Roster for 2024 Season
2 days ago
Canyon-SRAM Reveals Colorful New Kit and Star-Studded Roster for 2024 Season
Latest Headlines
World News
Charleston Race Week Finds Permanent Home Aboard Aircraft Carrier Yorktown
23 seconds
Charleston Race Week Finds Permanent Home Aboard Aircraft Carrier Yorktown
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
2 mins
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws from NA-242 Election in Karachi Amidst Seat Adjustment Dispute
3 mins
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws from NA-242 Election in Karachi Amidst Seat Adjustment Dispute
PtR Staff Analyzes San Antonio Spurs: Trade Scenarios and Performance Reviews
3 mins
PtR Staff Analyzes San Antonio Spurs: Trade Scenarios and Performance Reviews
Indian Supreme Court Dismisses 'Staged' Case Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
3 mins
Indian Supreme Court Dismisses 'Staged' Case Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
Coco Gauff: From US Open Triumph to Aiming for Tennis Dominance
3 mins
Coco Gauff: From US Open Triumph to Aiming for Tennis Dominance
Kentucky Records First Child Deaths from Respiratory Illnesses This Winter
4 mins
Kentucky Records First Child Deaths from Respiratory Illnesses This Winter
Cold Water Swimming and Cinnamon: A Potential Game-Changer for Diabetes Management
4 mins
Cold Water Swimming and Cinnamon: A Potential Game-Changer for Diabetes Management
Mark Butcher Expresses Concern Over England's Preparation for India Tour
4 mins
Mark Butcher Expresses Concern Over England's Preparation for India Tour
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
11 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
51 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
58 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
1 hour
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
19 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app