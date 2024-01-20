Siya Kolisi Scores Maiden Try for Racing 92 in Champions Cup Victory

On a day of high stakes rugby, a symbol of South African sporting excellence, Siya Kolisi, etched his first successful try for French side, Racing 92 in a thrilling 48-26 victory over Cardiff. This significant contribution aided in securing Racing 92's coveted position in the last 16 of the prestigious Champions Cup.

Kolisi's Maiden Try

Siya Kolisi, a double Rugby World Cup-winning captain, demonstrated his prowess by scoring his inaugural try for his new club, Racing 92. His performance was a key factor in a match that saw a total of 13 tries. This victory allowed Racing 92 to leapfrog Ulster in Pool 2, following Ulster's 47-19 defeat by Harlequins.

Pivotal Role in Racing 92's Success

Since joining Racing post his second World Cup triumph, Kolisi has played an instrumental role in the team's recent successes. His leadership and on-field performances have been a catalyst for Racing 92, despite the team's history of being Champions Cup runners-up on three occasions. Cardiff initially led with a try by Rhys Carre but Racing swiftly took control with further tries from Kitione Kamikamica, Nolann Le Garrec, Inia Tabuavou, Tristan Tedder, Christian Wade, Juan Imhoff, and Jannick Tarrit.

Cardiff's Fight and Other Matches

Despite the defeat, Cardiff showcased resilience with notable performances by Tomos Williams and fly-half Tinus De Beer who managed to score. Williams even secured a brace. In other significant matches, Leinster continued their unbeaten streak by defeating Leicester 27-10, clinching a home tie in the next round. Meanwhile, Munster was set to face Northampton, Saracens were to host Lyon, and La Rochelle was scheduled to play Sale, with a victory necessary for their progression. Toulouse was preparing for a sold-out home crowd against Bath.