Education

Sixteenth IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union Shootout Set to Ignite Court with High School Girls’ Basketball

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:38 pm EST
Sixteenth IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union Shootout Set to Ignite Court with High School Girls’ Basketball

The 16th edition of the IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union Shootout is poised to blaze the court on Saturday, hosting twelve formidable high school girls’ basketball teams from across the region. The epicenter of this exhilarating activity will be the Moline High School’s Wharton Field House and Augustana College’s Carver Center.

Stakes and Expectations

Last year, the Iowa teams dominated the tournament, clinching eight out of the twelve games. The teams are keen on maintaining their triumphant streak, holding their ground against the Illinois teams. The participating teams showcase a spectrum of records. While the Calamus-Wheatland Warriors stand tall with an undefeated 10-0 season, the Clinton River Queens face the uphill battle of turning their 1-9 record around.

Coaches’ Perspective

Clinton’s head coach Cathy Marx is bubbling with excitement about their maiden participation, optimistic about their contribution to the event’s broader impact. Meanwhile, Davenport Central’s coach Amara Burrage underlines the significance of the Shootout in bolstering girls’ basketball in the Quad Cities area. Ryan Webber, Bettendorf’s coach and a staunch supporter of girls’ basketball, is thrilled about the platform the event provides to spotlight the sport.

Anticipated Rivalries

The coaches are braced for competitive matchups, specifically those against teams from the southern side of the Mississippi River. Expressing his gratitude towards the coaches for their unwavering dedication to promoting girls’ basketball, Gary Thrapp, the founder of the event, is optimistic about the tournament’s success. The day’s lineup promises a thrilling display of talent, with teams like Clinton, Davenport Central, Bettendorf, North Scott, Muscatine, Davenport Assumption, Wilton, Calamus-Wheatland, Davenport West, Mediapolis, Central DeWitt, and Davenport North poised against various opponents.

Education Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

