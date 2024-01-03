Sixteenth IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union Shootout Set to Ignite Court with High School Girls’ Basketball

The 16th edition of the IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union Shootout is poised to blaze the court on Saturday, hosting twelve formidable high school girls’ basketball teams from across the region. The epicenter of this exhilarating activity will be the Moline High School’s Wharton Field House and Augustana College’s Carver Center.

Stakes and Expectations

Last year, the Iowa teams dominated the tournament, clinching eight out of the twelve games. The teams are keen on maintaining their triumphant streak, holding their ground against the Illinois teams. The participating teams showcase a spectrum of records. While the Calamus-Wheatland Warriors stand tall with an undefeated 10-0 season, the Clinton River Queens face the uphill battle of turning their 1-9 record around.

Coaches’ Perspective

Clinton’s head coach Cathy Marx is bubbling with excitement about their maiden participation, optimistic about their contribution to the event’s broader impact. Meanwhile, Davenport Central’s coach Amara Burrage underlines the significance of the Shootout in bolstering girls’ basketball in the Quad Cities area. Ryan Webber, Bettendorf’s coach and a staunch supporter of girls’ basketball, is thrilled about the platform the event provides to spotlight the sport.

Anticipated Rivalries

The coaches are braced for competitive matchups, specifically those against teams from the southern side of the Mississippi River. Expressing his gratitude towards the coaches for their unwavering dedication to promoting girls’ basketball, Gary Thrapp, the founder of the event, is optimistic about the tournament’s success. The day’s lineup promises a thrilling display of talent, with teams like Clinton, Davenport Central, Bettendorf, North Scott, Muscatine, Davenport Assumption, Wilton, Calamus-Wheatland, Davenport West, Mediapolis, Central DeWitt, and Davenport North poised against various opponents.