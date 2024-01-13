Six Strategies to Tackle Crowded Gyms: Advice from Fitness Coach Joanna Dase

With the dawn of a new year and resolutions in full swing, gyms across the globe are brimming with fitness enthusiasts. This sudden influx can be an uphill task for both newcomers and seasoned gym-goers. Notwithstanding, Joanna Dase, a renowned fitness coach at Curves, has articulated a series of strategies to effectively navigate the bustling gym ambiance.

Bodyweight Training: The Efficient Alternative

As the first strategy, Dase promotes the use of bodyweight training. High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), a form of bodyweight exercise, demands no equipment and requires nominal space. This implies a swift workout sans the wait for machines to free up, thereby ensuring an efficient gym session.

Bring Your Own Resistance Equipment

The second strategy revolves around bringing your own resistance equipment such as resistance bands or suspension anchors. This hack circumvents the wait for free weights and facilitates effective strength training. Not only are these apparatus affordable and portable, but they are also ideal for home workouts.

Experiment with Less Popular Gym Classes

As the third strategy, Dase suggests experimenting with less popular gym classes. This introduces diversity to your fitness regime and guarantees a spot, especially during peak periods when mainstream classes like Spin, HIIT, and Pilates are at capacity.

Avoid Peak Times with Technology

Fourth, Dase advises avoiding peak times in the gym by harnessing the power of technology. Utilizing gym apps to track crowded periods, one can plan their workouts during quieter hours. Off-peak gym times typically provide more room for exercise and fewer queues for equipment.

Embrace Cardio-Focused Workouts

The fifth strategy emphasizes the incorporation of cardio-focused workouts into your routine. When the weight area is jam-packed, machines like treadmills, stationary bikes, and elliptical trainers offer cardiovascular benefits without requiring much space.

Claim Your Space

Finally, Dase underscores the importance of ‘claiming your space’ in the gym. She suggests that a productive workout is still achievable, even in a crowded gym, by adapting to the prevailing conditions.

In conclusion, a busy gym should not deter your fitness goals. By embracing these six strategies from Joanna Dase, you can effectively navigate the crowded gym, optimize your workouts, and stay committed to your New Year’s fitness resolutions.