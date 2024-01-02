Six NFL Players Poised as Potential Trade Candidates in 2023 Offseason

The 2023 NFL season is in its twilight hours, and the anticipation of the coming offseason trade period is palpable. Six players, each meriting their own spotlight, are being discussed as potential trade candidates. The reasons behind their potential move and the suggested team fit make for a riveting conjecture.

Davante Adams: Raiders to Jets

Davante Adams, currently a Raider, finds himself amidst significant team changes including the loss of their quarterback and management. He might leave the Raiders, with the New York Jets being a potential destination. This move could offer a reunion with his former quarterback Aaron Rodgers, adding an intriguing layer to the narrative.

Joey Bosa: Chargers to Lions

Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers, known for his pass-rushing prowess, has been plagued with injuries. A trade to the Detroit Lions could bolster their pass rush, especially alongside Aidan Hutchinson. This could provide a much-needed boost for the Lions.

Alvin Kamara: Saints to Broncos

Alvin Kamara’s move away from the New Orleans Saints could be a strategic play to free up cap space. The Denver Broncos, with Kamara’s former head coach Sean Payton at the helm, could provide an apt fit for the running back.

Jerry Jeudy: Broncos to Panthers

Jerry Jeudy of the Denver Broncos hasn’t quite lived up to the expectations following his first-round draft pick in 2020. A new start with the Carolina Panthers could be an opportunity for him to showcase his potential, providing a much-needed weapon for quarterback Bryce Young.

Justin Fields: Bears to Falcons

The Chicago Bears might move their quarterback Justin Fields if they opt to use their No. 1 draft pick for a new QB. The Atlanta Falcons could be a homecoming team for Fields, offering a better arsenal of skill players and a fresh start.

Mac Jones: Patriots to Rams

Mac Jones had a challenging time with the New England Patriots, even being benched in 2023. The Los Angeles Rams could provide a new start for Jones, with a system more aligned to his strengths and without immediate pressure to be the starting quarterback.

As the 2023 NFL season draws to a close, these potential trades and the rationale behind them provide plenty to discuss. While hypothetical, these moves could dramatically shape the landscape of the NFL in the 2024 offseason.