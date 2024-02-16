Six Nations Under-18 Championship Expands, England A Squad Announced

In a thrilling development for rugby enthusiasts, the Six Nations organization has announced the inclusion of Georgia and Portugal in its Under-18 Championship. The expansion decision, encouraged to be applied to all levels in the future, will see the junior men's competition feature eight teams, including England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, France, Italy, Georgia, and Portugal. The event is set to take place in Italy, starting on March 30.

Josh Iosefa-Scott: A New Star for England A

Meanwhile, the Koromatua School and Melville High School alumnus, Josh Iosefa-Scott, 27, has been included in the exciting provisional 27-man England A squad. The former Melville Rugby & Sports Club and Waikato Rugby prop played 41 times for Waikato between 2016-2020 and twice for the Highlanders in Super Rugby before moving to the Exeter Chiefs.

Iosefa-Scott made his Exeter Chiefs debut in the Gallagher Premiership match against Northampton Saints in September 2021 and has since become a mainstay in the front-row group. England A will face Portugal on Sunday, February 25 at Leicester Tigers Stadium.

A Blend of Experience and Youth

The strong squad includes a blend of experience and youth, with five players already capped at senior level, and some younger stars just at the start of their England careers. Those capped include Jamie Blamire, Nick Isiewke, Tom Pearson, Harry Randall, and Ollie Hassell-Collins.

Twenty-one of the 27 players have been brought through the England Rugby pathway and achieved caps at either Under 18 or Under 20 level within the men's system. The squad was selected by England senior men's head coach Steve Borthwick in consultation with England A head coach George Skivington, defence coach Dom Waldouck, attack coach Sam Vesty, and RFU director of rugby performance Conor O'Shea.

A Platform for Talented Young Players

"We're delighted to see the return of A Team rugby as such an important part of our rugby's development," Borthwick said. "We have got a lot of talented and exciting young players in England, and this is a great opportunity for them to show they can play international rugby."

Borthwick emphasized the importance of the A Team in providing a platform for players who have come out of the Under 20s and are playing club rugby, allowing them to experience the international environment. The expansion of the Six Nations Under-18 competition and the inclusion of the England A team in international fixtures signals a promising future for rugby.

As the Six Nations Under-18 Championship kicks off in Italy and England A prepares to face Portugal, the stage is set for an enthralling display of rugby talent from across the globe. With the inclusion of Georgia and Portugal in the junior championship and the return of the England A team, the future of rugby looks brighter than ever.