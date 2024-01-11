Six Nations Documentary Features Rugby Star Andrew Porter’s Off-Field Life

The ‘Six Nations: Full Contact’ documentary is poised for its grand premiere on January 24. It promises an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the previous year’s rugby championship and the pre-tournament camp in Portugal. The documentary extends its narrative to encompass the personal lives of players, including Ireland prop Andrew Porter, who spent two full days under the lens, captured in his everyday activities from intense gym sessions to leisurely dog walks.

Porter’s Perspective

While the documentary might be a source of intrigue for fans and fellow players alike, Porter has expressed disinterest in previewing it. He has left the review process in the hands of the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU), which has deemed the documentary ‘satisfactory.’ Despite the IRFU’s approval, Porter’s curiosity is piqued. The prospect of his personal life being showcased to the world is a notion that intrigues him.

Documentary’s Potential Impact

Despite previous concerns raised by teams, including Ireland, about the degree of access granted to filming crews, Porter sees the potential benefits. He believes that the documentary could serve as a catalyst in attracting new fans to rugby. He likens the expected impact to the ripple effect created by Formula 1’s ‘Drive to Survive’ series.

Porter’s Off-Field Life

Porter’s life off the field is meticulously regulated due to his professional commitments. He prioritizes rest, diet, and a restrained social life. However, he is not daunted by this rigorous lifestyle. Instead, he views it as part and parcel of his ‘dream job.’ Porter enjoys the camaraderie in the Leinster and Ireland dressing rooms and is unfazed by the full immersion that accompanies his profession. He emphasizes the importance of having life priorities in check and feels privileged to be able to balance his passion with family life.