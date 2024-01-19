Sivasspor vs Gaziantep: A Turkish Super Lig Showdown

In a highly anticipated Turkish Super Lig face-off, Sivasspor is preparing to welcome Gaziantep to the Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium. Both teams ride on the high of recent Turkish Cup victories, yet their league performances present a different story.

Contrasting Fortunes

Despite suffering a 2-0 league setback at the hands of Samsunspor that saw their three-match unbeaten run come to an end, Sivasspor has managed to climb to the mid-table position. Currently, they are sitting comfortably in the 11th spot with a tally of 25 points.

Sivasspor's track record against Gaziantep is commendable, with victories in their last three meetings. However, their performance in home turf has been less than stellar, managing to harvest a meager nine points from a possible 27 at home.

Gaziantep's Struggles

Gaziantep's recent league performance has been underwhelming. Their last encounter ended in a 1-0 defeat against formidable opponent Fenerbahce. This loss extended their winless streak in the Super Lig to three consecutive games. Their league standing reflects their struggle, with Gaziantep languishing in the 16th spot, having secured victory in only one of their last eight league matches.

Team Concerns

Both Sivasspor and Gaziantep will have to contend with missing players due to various reasons. Some players are on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, while others are grappling with injuries. Sivasspor's Koita will not be on the pitch due to a suspension, and Gaziantep's Turkish defender Ulas Zengin's participation is uncertain due to fitness issues.

The current scenario points towards a possible 1-1 draw. Sivasspor's home game woes could be balanced out by Gaziantep's decent away performance. Keeping the teams' recent forms in mind, the game is unlikely to see more than 3.5 goals.