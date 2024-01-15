en English
Sports

Siriki Dembele Impresses Birmingham City’s New Manager in Recent Match

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
Siriki Dembele Impresses Birmingham City’s New Manager in Recent Match

In a recent match that ended in a 2-2 draw against Swansea City, Birmingham City’s forward, Siriki Dembele, emerged as a standout player. His performance at St Andrew’s not only included an equalizing goal but also showcased an impressive work ethic that drew praise from Birmingham City’s new manager, Tony Mowbray.

Dembele’s Performance

Dembele’s goal came as a stunning solo effort, allowing Birmingham City to move seven points clear of the bottom three in the Championship. However, his performance wasn’t without a missed opportunity. In the second half, another potential goal slipped through, but his overall contribution to the game didn’t go unnoticed. Mowbray, who had concerns about Dembele’s willingness to exert effort without the ball based on early training sessions, commended the player’s performance.

The Manager’s Concerns and Hopes

Mowbray had directly addressed his concerns with Dembele, emphasizing the need for consistent effort, both when in possession and when not. The manager’s past interest in Dembele dates back to 2018 when he attempted to sign him while managing Blackburn Rovers, but Dembele chose to join Peterborough United instead.

Dembele’s Potential Growth

The manager expressed hope that Dembele, a Nike Academy product recognized for his talent, will develop a strong work ethic to match his skills. Mowbray believes that top teams require players to contribute both offensively and defensively. Seeing potential in Dembele to grow in this area, he hopes that the forward will become a well-rounded player capable of performing at the highest levels of football.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

