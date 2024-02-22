Sir Rod Stewart’s Unwavering Support for Celtic FC Shines on Australian TV

Imagine sitting comfortably in your living room, flipping channels, and stumbling upon a legendary rock musician, not performing his hits, but passionately showcasing a tattoo of his favorite football club. That’s exactly what viewers experienced during an unforgettable interview with Sir Rod Stewart on Australian television. Wearing a Celtic training tracksuit, Stewart wasn't there just to talk about his latest album, 'Swing Forever,' but also to display his deep-rooted affection for Celtic Football Club.

A Tattoo Worth More Than Skin Deep

Interviewed by Sarah Harris on The Project, Stewart's outfit choice naturally steered the conversation towards football. But it wasn’t just any conversation about the sport; it was a testament to Stewart’s dedication to Celtic FC. When Harris inquired about Stewart's Celtic-themed tattoo, he didn't just describe it; he proudly displayed it on air. This Celtic tattoo, inked in Melbourne, symbolizes more than just fan devotion; it’s a permanent mark of Stewart’s unwavering support and personal identity intertwined with the club's legacy.

More Than a Fan: A Friend of the Club

Stewart's enthusiasm for Celtic FC doesn’t stop at tattoos. He shared a humorous anecdote about former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, revealing his unique way of celebrating victories over their rivals, Rangers. Stewart used to send Postecoglou six bottles of Australian red wine as a token of victory celebration. This gesture wasn't just about celebrating wins; it was about creating a personal connection with the team and its management, showcasing Stewart's role not just as a fan, but as a friend of the club. His fondness for Postecoglou and Celtic was evident throughout the interview, highlighting a relationship built on mutual respect and admiration.

Legacy of a Lifelong Supporter

The interview didn’t just capture a legendary musician’s love for football; it showcased the depth of Stewart’s connection to Celtic FC. At 79, Stewart’s passion for the club is as vibrant as ever, proving that his support goes beyond the superficial. It’s a lifelong commitment that has seen him wear the team's colors with pride, celebrate its victories as if they were his own, and even ink his skin with its emblem. Sir Rod Stewart stands as a testament to the power of sports in bringing people together, transcending the boundaries of mere fandom to forge a deeper, more personal connection.

As the interview concluded, viewers were left with a vivid image of a man who has lived through the highs and lows of his beloved football club. Stewart’s story is not just about a celebrity fan; it's about loyalty, identity, and the lengths to which one will go to support their team. His actions remind us that at the heart of every game, it’s the passion of the fans that truly defines a club’s spirit.