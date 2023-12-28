en English
Sir Jim Ratcliffe Acquires Significant Stake in Manchester United

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:34 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:21 am EST
Sir Jim Ratcliffe Acquires Significant Stake in Manchester United

In a definitive shift that may recalibrate the dynamics of English football, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, founder of multinational conglomerate INEOS, is set to acquire a substantial 25% stake in Manchester United. The Glazer family, who has long held sway over the club, is now poised to cede a fraction of their control to Ratcliffe in a deal worth 1.3 billion.

Ratcliffe’s Investment and Influence

But Ratcliffe’s influence won’t stop at 25%. An additional $300 million investment pledged by him towards the club’s infrastructure could see his stake swell to 29%, further strengthening his position within the club. This investment is facilitated through Trawlers Ltd, a private company funded by Ratcliffe’s personal wealth rather than debt.

The agreement awaits regulatory approval, including the green light from the Premier League, projected to take around eight weeks. However, if Manchester United and the Glazer family choose to terminate the agreement, they would be required to pay a hefty termination fee of $48 million to Ratcliffe, along with up to an additional $18 million to cover his expenses.

The Deal’s Terms and Ratcliffe’s Future Role

The deal comes with several intriguing stipulations. Ratcliffe is granted the first option to purchase additional shares if the Glazers decide to sell within a year. Moreover, if the Glazers instigate a full sale of the club within 18 months, Ratcliffe would be obligated to sell his shares at $33 each.

With this substantial stake, Ratcliffe will command a significant influence in the club, ushering in a new era at Old Trafford. He will secure two seats on the board and the power to approve or disapprove key decisions such as transfers, managerial changes, and the distribution of dividends for the next three years.

Reviving Manchester United’s Fortunes

As a long-time Manchester United fan, Ratcliffe’s involvement in the club is more than just a business decision. He has promised to restore the club to its former glory, with plans to upgrade facilities, make key hires, and invest in the transfer market. The future of Manchester United appears brighter, and their fans, no doubt, are eager to see where this new phase will lead.

Business Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

