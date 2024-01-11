en English
Sports

Sir Clive Woodward Steps Down as ITV Pundit After Eight-Year Tenure

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:09 pm EST
Sir Clive Woodward, the World Cup-winning former England coach, has announced his departure as a pundit with ITV, concluding an illustrious eight-year tenure with the broadcaster. Known for his insightful analysis and candid commentary, Woodward has been a familiar presence on ITV since his debut during the 2015 World Cup tournament.

Leaving at a High Point

His decision to step down comes on the heels of his work on the 2022 World Cup in France. A significant event, it marked two decades since Woodward led England to their sole World Cup victory in 2003. His last assignment witnessed England reach the semi-finals, a testament to the team’s enduring prowess.

Shifting Focus to New Ventures

Expressing gratitude for ‘happy memories’, Woodward has indicated a desire to channel his energies towards ‘other business ventures’. He also expressed his intention to enjoy rugby from the spectator stands, embracing the sport as a fan. His departure is a conscious decision to end at a high point, after having contributed significantly to ITV’s international rugby coverage.

Anticipation for the Upcoming Six Nations

As ITV prepares to announce its fresh line-up of pundits and presenters for the imminent Six Nations tournament, fans and fellow panelists bid adieu to Woodward. The tournament commences with a much-awaited match between France and Ireland in Marseille on February 2. Alongside ITV, the BBC will also broadcast games, including Wales versus Scotland in the first round, as part of a rights-sharing agreement.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

