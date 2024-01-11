Sir Clive Woodward Steps Down as ITV Pundit After Eight-Year Tenure

Sir Clive Woodward, the World Cup-winning former England coach, has announced his departure as a pundit with ITV, concluding an illustrious eight-year tenure with the broadcaster. Known for his insightful analysis and candid commentary, Woodward has been a familiar presence on ITV since his debut during the 2015 World Cup tournament.

Leaving at a High Point

His decision to step down comes on the heels of his work on the 2022 World Cup in France. A significant event, it marked two decades since Woodward led England to their sole World Cup victory in 2003. His last assignment witnessed England reach the semi-finals, a testament to the team’s enduring prowess.

Shifting Focus to New Ventures

Expressing gratitude for ‘happy memories’, Woodward has indicated a desire to channel his energies towards ‘other business ventures’. He also expressed his intention to enjoy rugby from the spectator stands, embracing the sport as a fan. His departure is a conscious decision to end at a high point, after having contributed significantly to ITV’s international rugby coverage.

Anticipation for the Upcoming Six Nations

As ITV prepares to announce its fresh line-up of pundits and presenters for the imminent Six Nations tournament, fans and fellow panelists bid adieu to Woodward. The tournament commences with a much-awaited match between France and Ireland in Marseille on February 2. Alongside ITV, the BBC will also broadcast games, including Wales versus Scotland in the first round, as part of a rights-sharing agreement.