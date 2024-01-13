en English
Cricket

Sir Clive Lloyd Advocates for Test Cricket and Education in Sports at Kolkata Event

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
Former West Indies cricket captain and two-time World Cup winner, Sir Clive Lloyd, recently graced an event in Kolkata organized by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). The event was a part of a school’s 75th-anniversary celebrations in the rural hinterland. Known affectionately as ‘Supercat’, Lloyd was welcomed with a guard-of-honour by young cricketers, a gesture reflecting the respect and admiration the cricketing world holds for him.

‘Supercat’ at Eden Gardens

During his time at the event, Lloyd expressed his fondness for the city of Kolkata, reminiscing about his first series in India as a captain at the iconic Eden Gardens. He was felicitated with a gold wristlet and a customary blazer by the CAB, a tribute to his significant contributions to the sport of cricket.

Test Cricket: The True Examination

Sir Clive Lloyd used this platform to share his views on the sport’s future, particularly emphasizing the importance of Test cricket. He described Test cricket as the true measure of a player’s skill and the T20 format as an ‘exhibition’. He warned that an excessive focus on T20 cricket could negatively impact the game’s future, specifically referencing the detrimental effect it has had on West Indies cricket.

Educating Aspiring Athletes

In addition to sharing his cricketing insights, Lloyd highlighted the importance of education in the field of sports. He urged aspiring athletes to gain a comprehensive understanding of the sport’s scientific aspects and advised them to create a roadmap for achieving their dreams. His words underlined the need for a balanced approach to sports, combining the pursuit of excellence on the field with an emphasis on learning and education.

Cricket India Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

