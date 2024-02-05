Sir Alex Ferguson Gallops into Horse Racing with Record-Breaking Purchase

Legendary former Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, has made a significant move in the world of horse racing. Alongside his partners, Ferguson successfully bid on Caldwell Potter, a National Hunt horse now recognized as the most expensive in its category. The partnership, including Ged Mason, John Hales, and Peter Done, spent a staggering £633,710 on the gelding, hoping for future triumph at the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

A Record-Breaking Purchase

The bid for Caldwell Potter began at £85,637 and escalated until the gavel fell in favour of Ferguson's syndicate. The acquisition was secured by agent Anthony Bromley, setting a new record for the most expensive jumps horse ever sold at a public auction. The previous record stood at £620,000.

From One Stable to Another

Caldwell Potter, who has won three out of seven races, was among the 29 horses auctioned by owners Andy and Gemma Brown. The Browns decided to exit the racing scene due to the emotional toll following the loss of several talented horses. After the sale, Caldwell Potter will leave his current trainer, Gordon Elliott, and switch to Paul Nicholls in England.

A Cheltenham Festival Hope

The six-year-old horse, which has shown top-level form over obstacles, holds entries in prestigious races. The new owners are hopeful that Caldwell Potter will be ready to compete at the Cheltenham Festival the following month. The purchase comes as a mood lifter for Ferguson, who recently experienced the loss of one of his promising horses, Hermes Allen.

The acquisition of Caldwell Potter by Ferguson and his partnership signifies a significant mark in the world of horse racing. From breaking transfer records in football, Ferguson has now extended his winning streak to the racetrack. The anticipation now builds as we wait to see if this high-stakes investment will bear fruit at the Cheltenham Gold Cup.