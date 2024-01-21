Sinhalese Sports Club Honors Nimal Dias Jayasinha with Administration Enclave

The Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), in a grand ceremony, unveiled the Nimal Dias Jayasinha Administration Enclave as a tribute to Jayasinha's commendable service. The newly constructed administration block, now bearing Jayasinha's name, was inaugurated amidst a vast gathering of club members, well-wishers, and past cricketing luminaries, including former Sri Lanka and SSC captains.

Nimal Dias Jayasinha: A Pillar of the SSC

Having served the SSC for over five decades, Nimal Dias Jayasinha has been an integral part of the club's journey. His unwavering commitment to the SSC has seen him in various roles, ascending from assistant secretary to Honorary Secretary, then Vice President, and finally, Lifetime Trustee. His lifetime of service to the club has now been immortalized with the naming of the new administration block after him.

The Cricketing Legacy of the Jayasinha Family

During the event, the SSC President, I.S. de Silva, underscored the cricketing legacy of the Jayasinha family. He particularly spotlighted the contributions of Jayasinha's father, Douglas (DD) Jayasinha, a respected player and chief selector for Sri Lanka. De Silva emphasized the integrity and firmness both father and son have demonstrated in their respective roles within the cricketing community.

Voices From the Ceremony

In his address, Nimal Dias Jayasinha expressed gratitude for the honor and commended former Sri Lanka cricket captain Michael Tissera for his cricketing prowess. The event also included speeches by Vasantha Wijesekra, who delivered the welcome address, and Nilanka Pieris, who expressed the vote of thanks. The ceremony concluded on a high note, marking the beginning of a new era for the SSC with the inauguration of the Nimal Dias Jayasinha Administration Enclave.