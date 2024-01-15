en English
South Korea

‘Single’s Inferno’ Stars Surprise Fans at KBL All-Star Game

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
‘Single’s Inferno’ Stars Surprise Fans at KBL All-Star Game

In an unexpected turn of events at the Korean Basketball League (KBL) All-Star Game on January 14, Yoo Si Eun, popularly known for her stint on the reality television show ‘Single’s Inferno 3,’ was seen in the company of her co-star, Lee Gwan Hee, a professional basketball player for the LG Sakers. The event was further spiced up when Yoo Si Eun participated in a mini-game during a timeout, with Lee Gwan Hee joining her as her teammate.

Surprise Appearance

The appearance of the two celebrities sent fans into a frenzy, creating a buzz on social media and adding an extra layer of excitement to the All-Star Game. Further investigation confirmed the presence of other ‘Single’s Inferno’ co-stars at the event, making it a quasi-reunion of the popular reality show participants.

Best Entertainer Award

Lee Gwan Hee, who has been garnering attention for his dual identity as a basketball player and a reality TV star, won the prestigious Best Entertainer award at the event. In his acceptance speech, Lee expressed his gratitude to his LG Sakers fans, his ‘Single’s Inferno’ friends, and his personal fans for their unwavering support.

Unveiling the Charm of ‘Single’s Inferno 3’

The unsuspected appearance of Yoo Si Eun and Lee Gwan Hee at the KBL All-Star Game serves as a reminder of the captivating charm of ‘Single’s Inferno 3.’ The reality show has been a hit, and fans can learn more about the lives of the contestants, including Lee Gwan Hee, through the series.

South Korea Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

