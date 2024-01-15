Singapore Sports Buzz: Shanti Pereira’s Comeback, Albirex Niigata’s New Chapter, Saiyidah Aisyah’s Return

As the first month of 2024 unfolds, Singapore’s sporting scene is abuzz with stories of triumph, resilience and promising new beginnings. At the epicenter of these narratives are three well-known figures: track athlete Shanti Pereira, football club Albirex Niigata, and rower Saiyidah Aisyah, each navigating their unique journeys with unyielding resolve.

Shanti Pereira: A Comeback Story

Shanti Pereira, a beacon of Singaporean track and field, was facing a potential hiccup in her 2023 athletic season due to persistent knee pain. However, the sprinter sought help from Dr. Nikos Apostolopoulos, a renowned expert in stretch therapy. His intervention appears to have not only alleviated her pain but also put her back on track for a successful year. Pereira’s comeback is a testament to her indomitable spirit and the therapeutic power of stretch therapy.

Albirex Niigata: A New Chapter

On the football front, Albirex Niigata, the six-time Singapore Premier League champions, are gearing up for a fresh start. The team is proactively rebuilding and preparing for the upcoming season. Interestingly, this transition comes with the possibility of the club competing under a new name and as a local team, breaking away from its identity as a foreign contingent. This move, if formalized, signifies a significant shift in the club’s history and the Singapore Premier League.

Saiyidah Aisyah: Return of the Olympian

Lastly, in the world of rowing, Saiyidah Aisyah, a former competitive rower who pressed pause on her career in late 2017, is making a compelling return. At the age of 35, Aisyah is motivated by ‘unfinished business’ at the Olympics. She is aiming for a spot at the Paris Games scheduled for July, demonstrating that age is no barrier to ambition. Aisyah’s return marks a vibrant week for Singapore sports, with athletes making significant strides towards their future endeavors.