Simone Biles Uncertain About Paris Olympics, Talks Mental Health in Vanity Fair Interview

Acclaimed gymnastics colossus, Simone Biles, graces the February edition of Vanity Fair, revealing her journey through the trials of her career and personal life and her current feelings regarding the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 26-year-old Olympian, known for her resilience and advocacy for mental health, poses in a blush pink mini dress, embodying the strength and grace she has demonstrated throughout her career.

Unresolved Decision on Paris Olympics

The most decorated gymnast in history has yet to make a definitive decision about her participation in the upcoming Paris Olympics. Despite her triumphant return to competition, marking her sixth world all-around gold medal at the 2023 World Championships in Belgium, Biles' statement to Vanity Fair indicates a sense of uncertainty. She stipulates that not making it to the Olympics would not be a crushing blow, reflecting a mature perspective on her achievements and future.

Tackling Mental Health

Simone Biles has faced significant backlash after withdrawing from the women's all-around final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to mental health concerns. In her Vanity Fair interview, she revisits these difficult times, candidly discussing her battle with depression, the benefits of therapy, and her prescription medication, Lexapro, to manage anxiety. Her courageous openness about her mental health struggles illuminates her advocacy for the de-stigmatization of mental illness in the sports world.

Surviving Abuse and Finding Love

Biles also shared the trauma and suicidal thoughts she experienced due to the sexual abuse inflicted by former team doctor Larry Nassar. This unflinching honesty has made her a pillar of strength and hope for many. On a lighter note, the gymnastics powerhouse opened up about her love story with NFL player Jonathan Owens, whom she met on the dating app Raya and married in 2023. Despite Owens' past comments jokingly referring to himself as the 'catch' in their relationship, the couple's bond seems to be stronger than ever.

Simone Biles' journey, filled with ups and downs, victories, and struggles, continues to inspire millions around the globe. Her story is testament to the enduring spirit of resilience and the importance of addressing mental health in every walk of life.