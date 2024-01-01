en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Simone Biles Dozes Off Early at New Year’s Eve Wedding; Husband Jonathan Owens Absent Due to NFL Game

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:06 pm EST
Simone Biles Dozes Off Early at New Year’s Eve Wedding; Husband Jonathan Owens Absent Due to NFL Game

With a sparkling career that has seen her evolve from an ambitious young gymnast to an Olympic champion, Simone Biles has never been one to shy away from the spotlight. However, this New Year’s Eve, the 26-year-old found herself in a slightly different role, that of a sleepy wedding attendee. In a candid photo shared by a friend on Instagram, Biles was seen catching some early shut-eye, having dozed off before the clock struck 10:30 PM. As the image circulated, Biles gracefully apologized for her early exit, humorously accepting the friendly chastisement from her friend who had flown her cross-country for the festivities.

Biles’ Supportive Relationship with Husband Jonathan Owens

Jonathan Owens, Biles’ husband and safety for the Green Bay Packers, was notably absent from the wedding. Commitments to his football career saw him facing off against the Minnesota Vikings in a game that coincided with the New Year’s Eve celebration. A committed couple, Biles and Owens, who tied the knot on April 22, 2023, in Houston, Texas, have often proved to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders.

After the wedding in Houston, the couple indulged in a second celebration in Mexico, marking their union in a grand fashion. Biles has been a constant fixture at Owens’ games throughout his football season, mirroring Owens’ support for her gymnastics career. The couple, who first crossed paths on the dating app Raya in 2020, have always been vocal about their admiration for each other’s dedication and work ethic.

Simone Biles: From Gymnastics to Married Life

Biles’ transition from a single-minded focus on gymnastics to embracing marital bliss has been one of the more subtle yet significant shifts in her life. In recent conversations, Biles has shared that her perspective on gymnastics has undergone a noticeable change since marrying Owens. What was once the center of her universe has now comfortably settled as a significant part of her life, but not the only focus.

She now enjoys the privilege of viewing her career as a choice rather than an obligation, reveling in her time at home with Owens and their dogs. The Olympic gymnast and her NFL player husband continue to inspire with their commitment to their respective careers and each other, even as they navigate the sometimes complicated balance of professional and personal life in the public eye.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Talks into 2024

By Salman Khan

Dean Elgar: South African Cricket Icon to Retire in 2024

By Salman Khan

Grilling Lobster Tails: The Skewer Technique and Latest Sports Updates

By Salman Khan

2023 Sports Year in Review: A Year of Triumphs, Farewells, and Historical Feats

By Salman Khan

NFL Playoff Picture: Ravens, 49ers Clinch Top Seeds; Crucial Battles A ...
@NFL · 8 mins
NFL Playoff Picture: Ravens, 49ers Clinch Top Seeds; Crucial Battles A ...
heart comment 0
Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife’s Death

By Salman Khan

Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Death
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024

By Salman Khan

Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
Thomas Partey’s Injury Exclusion: Impact on Ghana’s 2024 African Cup of Nations Squad

By Salman Khan

Thomas Partey's Injury Exclusion: Impact on Ghana's 2024 African Cup of Nations Squad
South Carolina Tops AP Women’s Basketball Poll, Syracuse Returns to Top 25

By Salman Khan

South Carolina Tops AP Women's Basketball Poll, Syracuse Returns to Top 25
Latest Headlines
World News
Sky News Daily Podcast Tackles NHS Crisis Amid Looming Strike
39 seconds
Sky News Daily Podcast Tackles NHS Crisis Amid Looming Strike
Wangphu Villagers Call for Responsive Governance Amidst Political Discontent
1 min
Wangphu Villagers Call for Responsive Governance Amidst Political Discontent
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 mins
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Talks into 2024
3 mins
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Talks into 2024
Australia Cracks Down on Disposable Vapes: An Importation Ban and Beyond
3 mins
Australia Cracks Down on Disposable Vapes: An Importation Ban and Beyond
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Law Diminishing Judiciary's Power
5 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Law Diminishing Judiciary's Power
New Year 2024: A World of Celebrations and Conflicts
5 mins
New Year 2024: A World of Celebrations and Conflicts
Israel Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Judicial Overhaul Law
5 mins
Israel Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Judicial Overhaul Law
Dean Elgar: South African Cricket Icon to Retire in 2024
6 mins
Dean Elgar: South African Cricket Icon to Retire in 2024
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 mins
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
8 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
13 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
14 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
30 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
33 mins
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
37 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
45 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
1 hour
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app