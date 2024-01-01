Simone Biles Dozes Off Early at New Year’s Eve Wedding; Husband Jonathan Owens Absent Due to NFL Game

With a sparkling career that has seen her evolve from an ambitious young gymnast to an Olympic champion, Simone Biles has never been one to shy away from the spotlight. However, this New Year’s Eve, the 26-year-old found herself in a slightly different role, that of a sleepy wedding attendee. In a candid photo shared by a friend on Instagram, Biles was seen catching some early shut-eye, having dozed off before the clock struck 10:30 PM. As the image circulated, Biles gracefully apologized for her early exit, humorously accepting the friendly chastisement from her friend who had flown her cross-country for the festivities.

Biles’ Supportive Relationship with Husband Jonathan Owens

Jonathan Owens, Biles’ husband and safety for the Green Bay Packers, was notably absent from the wedding. Commitments to his football career saw him facing off against the Minnesota Vikings in a game that coincided with the New Year’s Eve celebration. A committed couple, Biles and Owens, who tied the knot on April 22, 2023, in Houston, Texas, have often proved to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders.

After the wedding in Houston, the couple indulged in a second celebration in Mexico, marking their union in a grand fashion. Biles has been a constant fixture at Owens’ games throughout his football season, mirroring Owens’ support for her gymnastics career. The couple, who first crossed paths on the dating app Raya in 2020, have always been vocal about their admiration for each other’s dedication and work ethic.

Simone Biles: From Gymnastics to Married Life

Biles’ transition from a single-minded focus on gymnastics to embracing marital bliss has been one of the more subtle yet significant shifts in her life. In recent conversations, Biles has shared that her perspective on gymnastics has undergone a noticeable change since marrying Owens. What was once the center of her universe has now comfortably settled as a significant part of her life, but not the only focus.

She now enjoys the privilege of viewing her career as a choice rather than an obligation, reveling in her time at home with Owens and their dogs. The Olympic gymnast and her NFL player husband continue to inspire with their commitment to their respective careers and each other, even as they navigate the sometimes complicated balance of professional and personal life in the public eye.