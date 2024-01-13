en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Silver Strikers’ Head Coach Demands Massive Compensation: A Legal Battle Looms

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:58 am EST
Silver Strikers’ Head Coach Demands Massive Compensation: A Legal Battle Looms

Silver Strikers, a popular football club, is embroiled in a controversy as the head coach, Pieter de Jongh, has demanded a hefty compensation of over K500 million. He alleges experiencing constructive dismissal, a situation where an employer’s behavior essentially forces an employee to resign, thereby avoiding a formal dismissal process.

Allegations and Implications

De Jongh’s significant claim suggests he felt compelled to leave his position due to untenable circumstances created by the club. While the exact behaviors or conditions leading to this drastic step haven’t been revealed, the situation hints at a strained relationship between the coach and the club.

Legal Dispute On The Horizon?

If Silver Strikers and de Jongh fail to find a mutual resolution regarding the compensation claim, this could potentially escalate to a legal dispute. Such an eventuality could have far-reaching impacts on the club’s reputation and future engagements.

Club’s Recent Activities Amidst Controversy

In the midst of this controversy, the club has made a significant move by officially unveiling former Blue Eagles forward Christopher Gototo. Gototo has committed to Silver Strikers with a three-year contract, underlining the club’s ongoing activities despite the looming legal threat.

The unfolding events surrounding De Jongh’s allegations and the club’s response will undoubtedly cast a long shadow over Silver Strikers’ future actions. Only time will tell how this contentious issue will be resolved and what implications it might bear for all parties involved.

0
Football Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
9 mins ago
FC Goa Clinches Victory over Inter Kashi in Kalinga Super Cup
In a thrilling match at the Kalinga Stadium, FC Goa managed to clinch a nail-biting 2-1 victory over Inter Kashi at the Kalinga Super Cup. The Goan team’s striking performance was majorly attributed to the stellar contributions of Carl McHugh, Noah Sadaoui, and Carlos Martinez. Goa’s Impressive Run With this win, FC Goa continues its
FC Goa Clinches Victory over Inter Kashi in Kalinga Super Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo and Son Ignite Playful Free Kick Challenge on Social Media
1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo and Son Ignite Playful Free Kick Challenge on Social Media
Wheeling Miners Announce Open Tryouts: A New Chapter in West Virginia Football
1 hour ago
Wheeling Miners Announce Open Tryouts: A New Chapter in West Virginia Football
NFL Playoffs: Predictions, Key Players, and Teams to Watch
49 mins ago
NFL Playoffs: Predictions, Key Players, and Teams to Watch
Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate
55 mins ago
Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate
Substitutes Gakpo and Nunez Spearhead Liverpool's Comeback Victory
58 mins ago
Substitutes Gakpo and Nunez Spearhead Liverpool's Comeback Victory
Latest Headlines
World News
Noel Lynch: Steering Barbados to Prosperity via 2024 ICC T20 Men's World Cup
30 seconds
Noel Lynch: Steering Barbados to Prosperity via 2024 ICC T20 Men's World Cup
Melbourne Park Precinct: On the Brink of a Significant Expansion
5 mins
Melbourne Park Precinct: On the Brink of a Significant Expansion
Unraveling the Complexity of Antibiotic Resistance in E. Coli: A Multinational Study
7 mins
Unraveling the Complexity of Antibiotic Resistance in E. Coli: A Multinational Study
Questions Raised Over Australia's Naval Capabilities Amidst Houthi Conflict
7 mins
Questions Raised Over Australia's Naval Capabilities Amidst Houthi Conflict
Rapid Celebrity Weight Loss Sparks Controversy: Medical Professionals Urge Caution
8 mins
Rapid Celebrity Weight Loss Sparks Controversy: Medical Professionals Urge Caution
Senator James Lankford's 'Lankford Rule': A New Legislative Approach
8 mins
Senator James Lankford's 'Lankford Rule': A New Legislative Approach
82nd Daytona 200: A Spectacle of Speed and Skill
8 mins
82nd Daytona 200: A Spectacle of Speed and Skill
Club 88: The Legacy of the Dallas Cowboys' Number 88 Jersey
8 mins
Club 88: The Legacy of the Dallas Cowboys' Number 88 Jersey
Ivory Coast Gears Up for AFCON Amid High Expectations and Rigorous Security Measures
8 mins
Ivory Coast Gears Up for AFCON Amid High Expectations and Rigorous Security Measures
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
50 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
58 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
2 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
2 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
9 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
9 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
New York State Advances Cannabis Market with New Dispensary Openings
10 hours
New York State Advances Cannabis Market with New Dispensary Openings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app