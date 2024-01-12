en English
Silver Ferns’ Future: Five Emerging Players to Watch Post-2023 World Cup

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:25 pm EST
With the echoes of the 2023 Netball World Cup still resonating, it’s time to turn our attention to the future of the Silver Ferns, New Zealand’s national netball team. Despite a fourth-place finish at the tournament, optimism is in the air as we look ahead to the next four-year cycle. Brendon Egan, a seasoned sports journalist, has identified five uncapped players with immense potential who could make their way into the team’s lineup. These rising stars promise to invigorate the Silver Ferns with their talent and tenacity.

Carys Stythe: Towering Defender

Our first prospect is Carys Stythe, a 1.92m tall defensive powerhouse who has been making waves in the Mystics. Stythe is not just a new face; she’s a prodigy likened to netball greats Casey Kopua and Phoenix Karaka. As a part of the Silver Ferns development squad, she’s tipped to become a starter in 2024.

Georgia Heffernan: Shooting Star

Next on our list is goal attack Georgia Heffernan, poised to join her twin sister Kate in the Silver Ferns. Despite the Southern Steel’s lackluster performance in 2023, Heffernan’s shooting prowess shone through. Having recovered from a severe knee injury in 2020, Heffernan is now ready to take her place on the international stage.

Shooter Samason: Aussie Import

Shooter Samason, hailing from Victoria, Australia, is an exciting addition to our list. Eligible to play for the Ferns, she has joined the Stars for 2024 after a remarkable debut in Australia’s Super Netball. While Samason has grappled with injuries, her potential is undeniable.

Monica Malesala: Attacking Prodigy

Another name to watch is goal attack Monica Malesala of the Stars. After a standout season in the ANZ Premiership, Malesala earned a spot in the Silver Ferns for the Nations Cup in England. Her performance promises a thrilling future.

Tayla Earle: Midcourt Dynamo

Lastly, we turn our attention to midcourter Tayla Earle from the Mystics. Known for her consistent performance and versatility, Earle is likely to progress to the Silver Ferns. Other potential contenders include defenders Kate Burley and Catherine Hall, as well as midcourters Claire O’Brien and Ivari Christie.

The aftermath of the 2023 Netball World Cup has brought the future of New Zealand netball into sharp focus. With an array of emerging talents ready to step up, the next four-year cycle for the Silver Ferns looks promising indeed.

Australia New Zealand Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

