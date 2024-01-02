Signing Day Sports and EDP Soccer Join Forces to Revolutionize Soccer Recruitment

Signing Day Sports, Inc. has unveiled its exclusive partnership with EDP Soccer, one of the leading organizers of youth soccer tournaments and leagues in the United States. The collaboration, spearheaded by ex-professional soccer player Kevin Grogan, is poised to revolutionize the soccer industry by leveraging the Signing Day Sports app and platform to aid high school athletes in their recruitment process.

A New Era of Soccer Recruitment

This partnership is expected to offer unique player profiles, enhanced exposure, and a wealth of educational resources to young athletes. With EDP Soccer’s strong focus on nurturing soccer talents and prioritizing college education, this initiative is set to give a significant boost to the recruitment process. The collaboration will encompass over 25 tournament events in 2024, broadening the reach of both organizations and impacting the youth soccer landscape at a national level.

EDP Soccer: A Legacy of Youth Development

EDP Soccer, established in 1999, has been at the forefront of youth soccer development for boys and girls aged 8-19. Additionally, it conducts a Futures program for players aged 7-10 and operates U20/23 men’s and women’s leagues. In December 2023, EDP Soccer was acquired by 3STEP Sports, further strengthening its commitment to helping young soccer players achieve their full potential and emphasizing the importance of college education.

Signing Day Sports: Revolutionizing Athlete Recruitment

Signing Day Sports, with its mission to assist student-athletes in fulfilling their dream of playing college sports, views this collaboration as a game-changer. The anticipated benefits of the partnership include a significant increase in Signing Day Sports’ reach and a boost to its scalable recurring revenue model, driven by monthly subscription fees. However, the company’s press release also includes forward-looking statements that highlight potential risks and uncertainties that could affect the expected benefits of the collaboration.