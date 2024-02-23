Sift Kaur Samra Tests Training Tweaks at KIUG 2023, Eyes Paris Olympics with Optimism

In the heart of Guwahati, Assam, amidst the competitive fervor of the 4th Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2023, Sift Kaur Samra, a beacon of hope for Indian shooting, steps into the spotlight not just to compete but to test the waters of her refined technique. At 22, Samra, an Asian Games gold medallist and a shining candidate for the Paris Olympics, carries the weight of expectations and dreams, not just her own but of an entire nation.

Refining Skills on a National Platform

The Kahilipara Shooting Range became a crucible for transformation as Samra, holding a world record in the 50m Rifle 3-position, took aim not only at the targets but at her own technique adjustments. Despite the absence of an individual gold, her prowess earned her a bronze medal and pivotal contribution to her team's gold victory. "This platform has given me the confidence to trust in the changes we've made," Samra reflects, acknowledging the KIUG's role in preparing athletes for higher stakes. The games, a testament to the revolution under the Khelo India umbrella, offer more than just medals; they provide a proving ground for India's future champions.

A Stepping Stone to Paris

The road to the Paris Olympics is lined with challenges and selection trials by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). Samra, aware of the hurdles ahead, sees KIUG 2023 as a critical step in her journey. "Maintaining my form and performance in the upcoming trials is essential," she states, understanding the precarious balance between potential and performance. The athlete's journey is supported by the Government of India's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), a beacon of support for training needs, including crucial financial assistance for ammunition and equipment costs. Samra's dedication and the government's backing paint a promising picture of India's Olympic aspirations.

More Than Just a Game

For Samra and many like her, the KIUG and schemes like TOPS are not just about the sport. They are about building confidence, refining skills, and realizing dreams. "The support from TOPS has been instrumental in my journey," she shares, highlighting the scheme's role in her preparation. The importance of these platforms transcends the individual, offering a glimpse into the future of Indian sports—a future where athletes are nurtured and supported, ready to take on the world stage. As Samra sets her sights on Paris, her journey from the Kahilipara Shooting Range in Guwahati to the global arena is a testament to the power of hard work, support, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.