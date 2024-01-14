Sift Kaur Samra Shines at Asian Championship; Justice NS Shekhawat Visits Faridkot Jail

The recent Asian Championship in Jakarta has once again spotlighted the outstanding talent emerging from India’s shooting fraternity. Sift Kaur Samra, a shooter hailing from Faridkot, Punjab, has etched her name in the annals of the sport, securing a gold medal in the team event and a silver medal in the individual event.

A Stellar Performance

Samra’s triumph at the championship is a testament to her determination and proficiency in the sport. In the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) team competition, she along with Ashi Chouksey and Anjum Moudgil clinched the team gold medal. This victory was capped by an individual silver medal for Samra, demonstrating her exceptional skill and consistency.

Recognition and Accolades

The young shooter’s achievements have not gone unnoticed. Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer extended his heartfelt congratulations to Samra, acknowledging her remarkable feats that have brought honor to the state and the nation. Her accomplishments have been recognized as a significant contribution to India’s sporting achievements on a global scale.

Justice NS Shekhawat Visits Faridkot Central Jail

In other news from Faridkot, Justice NS Shekhawat from the Punjab and Haryana high court recently visited the central jail. During his visit, he interacted with the inmates, inspected the jail facilities, and underscored the importance of maintaining proper sanitation. His visit concluded with a cultural program performed by the inmates, symbolizing a harmonious interaction between the judiciary and the incarcerated.