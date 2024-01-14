en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Sift Kaur Samra Shines at Asian Championship; Justice NS Shekhawat Visits Faridkot Jail

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:29 pm EST
Sift Kaur Samra Shines at Asian Championship; Justice NS Shekhawat Visits Faridkot Jail

The recent Asian Championship in Jakarta has once again spotlighted the outstanding talent emerging from India’s shooting fraternity. Sift Kaur Samra, a shooter hailing from Faridkot, Punjab, has etched her name in the annals of the sport, securing a gold medal in the team event and a silver medal in the individual event.

A Stellar Performance

Samra’s triumph at the championship is a testament to her determination and proficiency in the sport. In the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) team competition, she along with Ashi Chouksey and Anjum Moudgil clinched the team gold medal. This victory was capped by an individual silver medal for Samra, demonstrating her exceptional skill and consistency.

Recognition and Accolades

The young shooter’s achievements have not gone unnoticed. Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer extended his heartfelt congratulations to Samra, acknowledging her remarkable feats that have brought honor to the state and the nation. Her accomplishments have been recognized as a significant contribution to India’s sporting achievements on a global scale.

Justice NS Shekhawat Visits Faridkot Central Jail

In other news from Faridkot, Justice NS Shekhawat from the Punjab and Haryana high court recently visited the central jail. During his visit, he interacted with the inmates, inspected the jail facilities, and underscored the importance of maintaining proper sanitation. His visit concluded with a cultural program performed by the inmates, symbolizing a harmonious interaction between the judiciary and the incarcerated.

0
India Law Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
7 seconds ago
Bengaluru's DSEL Mandates Closure of Illegal Schools, Faces Criticism from KAMS
In a significant move to rectify the educational landscape, Bengaluru’s Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has issued a directive for the immediate closure of illegal schools. The directive, dispatched in a circular on January 9, mandates block education officers (BEOs) to compile a comprehensive list of all registered and recognized private schools within
Bengaluru's DSEL Mandates Closure of Illegal Schools, Faces Criticism from KAMS
UNESCO Recognizes Indian Heritage Conservation Efforts: A Closer Look at Two Award-Winning Projects in Punjab
4 mins ago
UNESCO Recognizes Indian Heritage Conservation Efforts: A Closer Look at Two Award-Winning Projects in Punjab
Sonu Sood's Multi-faceted Role in Cybercrime Thriller 'Fateh'
4 mins ago
Sonu Sood's Multi-faceted Role in Cybercrime Thriller 'Fateh'
Harassment Leads to Young Woman's Suicide in Faridkot: Man Arrested
13 seconds ago
Harassment Leads to Young Woman's Suicide in Faridkot: Man Arrested
Congress Kicks Off Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra From Manipur: A March Against 'Injustice'
23 seconds ago
Congress Kicks Off Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra From Manipur: A March Against 'Injustice'
NCC’s 'Nari Shakti Mega Cyclothon' Marks 75th Anniversary: Journey of Empowerment from Guwahati to Delhi
36 seconds ago
NCC’s 'Nari Shakti Mega Cyclothon' Marks 75th Anniversary: Journey of Empowerment from Guwahati to Delhi
Latest Headlines
World News
Iowa State Cyclones in Command against Oklahoma State Cowboys: Half-time Update
6 seconds
Iowa State Cyclones in Command against Oklahoma State Cowboys: Half-time Update
Kate Douglass Sets New American Record in Women's 200m Breaststroke
20 seconds
Kate Douglass Sets New American Record in Women's 200m Breaststroke
Australian Open 2024: Day One Unfolds with Thrills and Players' Perspectives
21 seconds
Australian Open 2024: Day One Unfolds with Thrills and Players' Perspectives
Congress Kicks Off Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra From Manipur: A March Against 'Injustice'
23 seconds
Congress Kicks Off Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra From Manipur: A March Against 'Injustice'
Houston Texans Dominate Cleveland Browns in a Spectacular Victory
28 seconds
Houston Texans Dominate Cleveland Browns in a Spectacular Victory
High School Girls' Basketball: A Week of Decisive Victories and Nail-Biting Finishes
39 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Week of Decisive Victories and Nail-Biting Finishes
Taylor Swift Shows Solidarity with Kansas City Chiefs in Frigid Temperatures
1 min
Taylor Swift Shows Solidarity with Kansas City Chiefs in Frigid Temperatures
Nike's ACG Watercat+: A Woven Wonder In the Footwear Industry
2 mins
Nike's ACG Watercat+: A Woven Wonder In the Footwear Industry
2024 Iowa Caucus Poll: Trump Leads, Haley Surges, DeSantis Falls Behind
3 mins
2024 Iowa Caucus Poll: Trump Leads, Haley Surges, DeSantis Falls Behind
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app